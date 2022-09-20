'Inside Amy Schumer' Returning After 6-Year Hiatus as Comedian Jokes Series Could Get Her 'Forever Canceled'

"I wanted to bring back Inside Amy Schumer to burn any remaining bridges," joked Amy Schumer

Published on September 20, 2022 12:35 PM
Amy Schumer is heading back to the small screen!

Schumer, 41, broke the news Tuesday on Instagram, joking that she "wanted to bring back Inside Amy Schumer to burn any remaining bridges."

"Inside Amy Schumer is returning for another season," she announced. "And it's better than ever. Well, not as good as season 3. But close."

She teased that the forthcoming five episodes will not be "holding anything back. You won't want to miss the show that will finally get me forever cancelled."

She concluded facetiously, "It's what the Queen would have wanted," and signed the note: "Amy (The Duchess of Long Island)."

Inside Amy Schumer announcement
Amy Schumer/Instagram

Inside Amy Schumer premiered in in April 2013 and was critically acclaimed throughout its first four seasons, receiving a Peabody Award and eight Emmy Awards nominations, including two wins.

In 2016, Viacom music and entertainment group president Doug Herzog hinted to Variety that they didn't expect Schumer would go beyond a fifth season.

"I think Amy's immediately viable movie career is something that she's going to be pretty focused on going forward," he said. "She's got a lot on her plate right now."

Inside Amy Schumer is set to premiere Oct. 20 on Paramount+.

