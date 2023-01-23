Inside Actress Bresha Webb's Bachelorette Party: 'Fun, Love, Crying, Hugs, and Lots of Twerking!'

Bresha Webb is getting ready to walk down the aisle!

The Run the World star, 38, celebrated her upcoming nuptials to her fiancé, TV writer Nick Jones Jr., with a surprise bachelorette party thrown by her friends in Los Angeles over the weekend.

"It felt like a movie," Webb tells PEOPLE exclusively. "It had all of the elements - all of the fun, love, crying, hugs, and lots of twerking! It was the best time ever with my friends and the people that have gotten me through my life thus far."

Angel Lakeeta Moore, Victor Sandoval, Zulay Henao, Jessica Emmanuel / Friends of the bride

The surprise festivities were hosted by Webb's man of honor, Victor Sandoval, and matron of honor, Angel Laketa Moore.

The group's day kicked off with morning massages and treatments at Ciel Spa at the SLS Hotel, a Luxury Collection Hotel in Beverly Hills. A rooftop pool lunch followed before the party headed to a suite in the hotel for cocktails and bridal games.

Webb was gifted a veil and bride-to-be sunglasses while the wedding party wore "bride tribe" themed sunglasses.

The party continued in the private dining room (The White Room) at the SLS Hotel Beverly Hills' Nook restaurant followed by music and dancing at Club Cobra in North Hollywood.

Angel Lakeeta Moore, Victor Sandoval, Zulay Henao, Jessica Emmanuel / Friends of the bride

Webb and Jones Jr., 37, got engaged in July 2021.

"I'm still in shock and overwhelmed with so much emotion and gratitude," Webb wrote on Instagram at the time. "Thank you for all of your texts and messages. Thank you to my village of friends that have become my family. Thank y'all for keeping the biggest secret and giving me the best surprise of a lifetime."

"Nick, my fiancé, you knew the assignment and you did DAT! I'm still so in awe of you!" she added. "You made my dream come true."

A year later, Webb celebrated her engagement anniversary with a sweet post on Instagram.

"A year ago today I said YES to the man that has continued to take my breath away," she shared. "I spent about an hour squealing in this high pitch tone and he still loves me. Lol I love you Nick Jones Jr. ❤️ Thanks for giving me an engagement proposal of a lifetime."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories

"I had no chill and that's exactly what you wanted. You even got Getty images there. Thanks to all of our friends for coming and making our day so special," she continued. "The BIG day is coming and I'm so excited to say YES to forever with you. Happy Engagement Anniversary."