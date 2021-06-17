Yvonne Orji on Tearful Final Days Filming Insecure, Dancing with Diddy at His Party Co-Hosted by Issa Rae

Yvonne Orji told the PEOPLE Every Day podcast that she's "very much sad" to see Insecure come to an end after years of playing Issa's type-A best friend Molly

Yvonne Orji is ready for her hot girl summer post-Insecure.

Some fans may remember a viral video of her and Sean "Diddy" Combs slow dancing at a house in Malibu, California, over Memorial Day weekend. On the latest episode of the PEOPLE Every Day podcast hosted by Janine Rubenstein, Orji, 28, dished some details about the moment, joking that she had those moves ready to go.

"Diddy been have moves, we've seen it," the actress said, adding: "I will always keep a body roll in my front and back pocket though... I've tried to work a body roll so much into every episode or at least every season of Insecure, and they're like, 'Yvonne, she's going to find a body roll.' So for me it was just a regular Tuesday."

Thankfully, the moment was captured and shared with the world on Issa Rae's Instagram.

Orji described the party - co-hosted by Combs and Rae - as a much-needed break from grueling production hours for the final season of Insecure, telling PEOPLE "that was our last three days off before we had 11 straight shoot days."

So, naturally, the cast was ready to have a fun time, she explained.

"That was us celebrating before it was over because we knew that by the time it was over, we're still going to be exhausted. So that's what it was, it was a Memorial day shindig, Diddy and Issa co-hosted it, and love and just good times were flowing."

Just a few weeks later, Orji and her castmates said goodbye to Insecure, wrapping the fifth and final season of the hit show. After years of playing Issa's type-A best friend Molly, Orji said she's "very much sad" to see the show come to an end.

Insecure Insecure | Credit: Merie W. Wallace/HBO

"Molly is amazing. I think she's just a well-loved character and it's been phenomenal to play her," Orji said. "She's taught me a lot about myself, she's taught me a lot about friendships, she's taught me a lot about fashion... My first big thing out the gate got to be this deliciously layered character that's flawed and favorable at the same time, and so relatable."

At the time of recording the PEOPLE Every Day podcast, Orji was preparing for her last day of filming and predicted: "Viola Davis in Fences, that kind of tears is going to come out," adding, "We're just rolling these tears. The way the schedule shook out, we didn't all wrap on the same day, we couldn't all wrap on the same day. So now it's just like, 'Man, we lose another one?' It's like the first domino, the second domino, we were like, oh my God.'"

Orji also paid tribute to Rae and executive producer Prentice Penny for having "really created a show that is a love letter to blackness and to LA, and black LA."

"I remember when we shot the pilot, we just wanted to get picked up to series, and then when we shot the first season, we just wanted to get picked up for the second season," she recalled. "So it wasn't like, 'Yeah we're going to have five seasons and we're all going to get deals out of this, and write books out of this, and buy homes from this. We were just like, 'Man, let's keep working and loving each other.'"