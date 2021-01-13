Insecure to End with Season 5: 'Very Excited to Film' the Final One, Says Issa Rae

It's official: Insecure is coming to an end.

HBO announced on Wednesday that the series, which premiered in 2016 and stars Issa Rae, will conclude with its upcoming fifth season.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"Very excited to film our fifth and final season! We couldn't have told a complete story without the tremendous support of our audience and the faith of @HBO," tweeted Rae, 36, who co-created and serves as an executive producer on the series. "See y'all soon! #InsecureHBO."

https://twitter.com/IssaRae/status/1349432658539945984

The comedy series follows best friends Issa (Rae) and Molly (Yvonne Orji) as the pair navigates the challenges of being Black women who defy stereotypes. Along with Rae and Orji, the season 4 cast included Jay Ellis, Alexander Hodge, Amanda Seales and Natasha Rothwell.

Image zoom Insecure | Credit: Merie W. Wallace/HBO

When the fifth season returns, it will continue to follow the beloved characters as they evaluate relationships — new and old — in an effort to figure out who and what continues with them in the next stage of their lives.

Season 5 is scheduled to begin production this month, and the series is set to return later in 2021.

"Issa has turned insecurity into an iconic form of comedy. The show is as incisive as it is heartfelt, and it has resonated strongly with its audience because of the deeply personal work that Issa, Prentice, Melina, the cast and the writers have put into it," Amy Gravitt, Executive Vice President, HBO Programming, said in a statement.

Image zoom Insecure | Credit: Merie W. Wallace/HBO

"This talented team has conceived a brilliant final season for Insecure," Gravitt continued, "and we look forward to having many more stories to tell with this singular group of collaborators."