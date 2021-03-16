Insecure's Kendrick Sampson on Show Spinoff or Movie After Final Season: 'There's a Possibility'

The HBO series will conclude with its upcoming fifth season, the network announced in January

Insecure fans may not see the last of the HBO series after its fifth and final season, according to star Kendrick Sampson.

The actor, who plays Nathan Campbell on the comedy, teased the possibility of a series spinoff or movie after the show comes to an end next season.

"As far as I know, this is the end. But I also know that people bring up movies — I think Breaking Bad came back with a Breaking Bad movie after the last season and stuff like that, Sex and the City," Campbell told Entertainment Tonight in a recent interview.

"So I think there's a possibility. But I think from what I've heard, this is the end," he added.

While Sampson, 33, clarified that he can't be sure if any kind of spinoff will come to fruition, he said he wishes he "had a hand in creating it."

As for the final season of Insecure, Sampson said viewers can expect it to be "really dope" and, of course, "funny."

"And there's some moments that were even shocking to me in reading it," he revealed.

In January, HBO announced that the Issa Rae-led series, which first premiered in 2016, will conclude with its upcoming fifth season. Season 5 is scheduled to return later in 2021.

"Very excited to film our fifth and final season! We couldn't have told a complete story without the tremendous support of our audience and the faith of @HBO," Rae, 36, who co-created and serves as an executive producer on the series, tweeted at the time. "See y'all soon! #InsecureHBO."

The Emmy-nominated comedy series follows best friends Issa (Rae) and Molly (Yvonne Orji) as the pair navigates the challenges of being Black women who defy stereotypes in Los Angeles. Along with Rae and Orji, the season 4 cast included Jay Ellis, Alexander Hodge, Amanda Seales and Natasha Rothwell.

Image zoom Credit: Merie W. Wallace/HBO

When the fifth season returns, it will continue to follow the beloved characters as they evaluate relationships — new and old — in an effort to figure out who and what continues with them in the next stage of their lives.

"Issa has turned insecurity into an iconic form of comedy. The show is as incisive as it is heartfelt, and it has resonated strongly with its audience because of the deeply personal work that Issa, Prentice, Melina, the cast and the writers have put into it," Amy Gravitt, Executive Vice President, HBO Programming, previously said in a statement.