'Insecure' and 'Beverly Hills, 90210' Actress Denise Dowse in Coma Brought on by Meningitis, Says Sister

"[Denise] is a vibrant actor and director that should have many years ahead of her," the actress' sister Tracey Dowse wrote in the Instagram announcement

By
Alexis Jones
Alexis Jones
Alexis Jones

Alexis Jones is an editorial intern at PEOPLE. She majors in Psychology with a minor in Film, Television and Digital Media at UCLA, where she serves as the Arts and Entertainment editor of the student newspaper, the Daily Bruin. She loves Taylor Swift, dancing and watching Vanderpump RulesSummer House and Southern Charm on Bravo. One of her life goals is to see all of her favorite artists perform live at least once.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on August 9, 2022 07:29 PM
Denise Dowse
Photo: Greg Doherty/Getty

Denise Dowse's sister is asking for prayers as the actress fights for her life in the hospital.

On Sunday, Denise's sister Tracey Dowse posted on the actress' Instagram to announce that the Insecure and Beverly Hills, 90210 star had been hospitalized and was currently in a coma due to "a virulent form of meningitis."

"As many of you have seen, my posts have been positive and up lifting [sic]. I am trying to keep my spirits up and support those who need it," Tracey wrote. "As many of you know I am a private person. So this is hard for me."

"I am requesting support and prayers be offered me and my sister, and my only immediate family @denisedowse," she continued. "She is currently in the hospital in a coma brought on by a virulent form of meningitis. Her doctors do not know when she will come out of the coma as it was not medically induced."

Tracey added of her sister: "She is a vibrant actor and director that should have many years ahead of her. Thoughts, prayers and support are greatly appreciated."

PEOPLE has reached out to Denise's rep for comment.

Those that have commented on the post include Beverly Hills, 90210 alum Ian Ziering, who wrote, "Sending prayers and hopes for better days ahead 🙏"

Former NBA player Stephen Howard also commented on the post. "Sending love, prayer and hugs to one of my favorites. 🙏🏾🙏🏾❤️❤️" he wrote.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories

Denise first became known for portraying Mrs. Yvonne Teasley on the beloved '90s teen drama Beverly Hills, 90210. She also played Judge Rebecca Damnsen on the CBS drama The Guardian from 2001-2004 and Dr. Rhonda Pine on the HBO comedy Insecure from 2017-2020.

In addition to her extensive TV credits, Denise has starred in a number of films, including the 2004 musical drama Ray, the 1998 teem dramedy Pleasantville, and 2000's Requiem for a Dream, where she played the mother of Marlon Waynes' character, Tyrone.

Denise is also directing the upcoming historical biopic Remember Me: The Mahalia Jackson Story, which stars Keith David, Corbin Bleu, Vanessa Williams and Columbus Short.

Related Articles
onj-4
Olivia Newton-John Remembered by Fellow Entertainers After Her Death at 73: 'Thank You for the Music'
Jeremy Allen White and Addison Timlin attend FX's "The Bear" Los Angeles Premiere at Goya Studios on June 20, 2022 in Los Angeles, California
Who Is Jeremy Allen White's Wife? All About Addison Timlin
John Mulaney, Olivia Munn
Olivia Munn and John Mulaney's Relationship Timeline
Erika Jayne attends the 2022 MTV Movie & TV Awards: UNSCRIPTED at Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California and broadcast on June 5, 2022. (Photo by Presley Ann/Getty Images for MTV); Crystal Kung Minkoff attends Elton John AIDS Foundation's 30th Annual Academy Awards Viewing Party on March 27, 2022 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by Rodin Eckenroth/WireImage)
'RHOBH' : Erika Girardi Suggests Crystal Kung Minkoff 'Take Laxatives' amid Her 'Ongoing' Bulimia Battle
Wells Adams and Sarah Hyland attend the 21st Annual Warner Bros. And InStyle Golden Globe After Party at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 05, 2020 in Beverly Hills, California
Sarah Hyland and Wells Adams' Relationship Timeline
Sophia Bush and Grant Hughes
Sophia Bush Marries Grant Hughes Nearly 1 Year After Announcing Their Engagement
Lisa Rinna and Lois Rinna
'RHOBH' : Lisa Rinna Recalls the 'Hardest Decision' to Not Keep Mom Lois Alive After Suffering Stroke
Brian Cox on Succession, Jason on Ted Lasso and White Lotus
Emmy Awards 2022: Stars React to Their 'Delicious' Nominations
Sophia Bush and Grant Hughes
Who Is Sophia Bush's Husband? All About Grant Hughes
celine dion
How Stars Are Celebrating Mother's Day 2022
Kenan Thompson
TV Shows Canceled in 2022, Including 'Pivoting' , 'Good Sam' , 'Mr. Mayor' , and 9 CW Shows
Debra Messing and son roman
Celebrity Teenagers at Prom
Sharna Burgess and Brian Austin Green attend the 2021 World Choreography Awards at Globe Theatre Los Angeles on December 13, 2021 in Los Angeles, California
Sharna Burgess and Brian Austin Green's Relationship Timeline
Teddi Mellencamp
Teddi Mellencamp Urges Fans to Get 'Skin Checks' After Having a Mole 'That Looks Like Melanoma' Removed
Rachael Kirkconnell and Matt James attend the 2021 Sports Humanitarian Awards on July 12, 2021 in New York City.
Matt James Recalls 'Hard Conversations' with Rachael Kirkconnell About Race After 'Bachelor' Scandal
khloe kardashian and tristan thompson
A Definitive Timeline of Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson's Relationship