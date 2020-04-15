Ink Master Cancels Season Finale and Gives Each Finalist a 'Cash Prize' as Coronavirus Spreads

Image zoom

Ink Master is not crowning a winner this season.

After an epic double elimination during Tuesday’s Ink Master: Turf Wars, viewers were informed that the final three contestants would not participate in a finale competition due to the coronavirus.

“Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, governmental orders to stay home and shelter and for the safety of the artists, judges, canvases and the crew, the Ink Master: Turf War finale could not move forward,” a narrator said at the end of the episode.

In past seasons, the finalists are sent home to complete one final tattoo that is later judged in front of a live audience.

This season was set up to be even more epic, with the contestants tasked with completing two separate 25-hour tattoos. Host David Navarro also assigned them a six-hour thigh tattoo that was to be completed at the live finale.

In light of the circumstances, all three “received a cash prize.”

“Ink Master applauds the talented artists who fought their way to the top three. Since we were unable to crown an Ink Master, each of the finalists has received a cash prize. You can see the tattoos the finalists created on the Ink Master YouTube channel tomorrow at 7 p.m.” according to the show.

