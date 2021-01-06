"As an artist, I knew it might be shocking because it was so real," the actress said of the nudity on HBO's latest drama series

Industry 's Myha'la Herrold Was 'Stoked' About Show's Nudity: 'Sex Is Not Used as Shock Factor'

Myha'la Herrold is revealing why she was excited for her character's nude scenes on HBO's latest drama series, Industry.

In a recent interview with People (the TV Show!), the up-and-coming actress, who stars as graduate Harper Stern on the financial series, revealed that she was actually "stoked" for the opportunity to be nude on camera for a purpose other than shocking fans.

"When I read the script I was actually super stoked to do those parts particularly because I can’t believe I get to be a part of something where sex is not used as a shock factor," she explained.

"I know a lot of people will hear that and be like, 'I was shocked I don’t know what you’re talking about,' " Herrold continued. "However, as an artist, I knew it might be shocking because it was so real."

Industry star Marisa Abela, who plays fellow trainee Yasmin Kara-Hanani on the series, also appeared on People (the TV Show!) and said she believes the nudity in the drama is a way to really explore the lives of the characters.

"It wants to show all of their lives, and these are young people, and sex is a part of their lives," she said.

However, the 23-year-old admitted that watching the explicit scenes with her family was a little uncomfortable.

Image zoom Credit: Amanda Searle/HBO

"It didn’t really kick in until the day that I first did that and I was like, 'Oh people are gonna see this,' " she said.

"Yes, my family has seen, I sat there with my mom, my brother and I was kind of like, 'Oh, oh!' " she said, motioning that she would try to cover their eyes.

The eight-episode series follows a group of young graduates competing for permanent spots at a top investment bank in London. The drama, from creators Mickey Down and Konrad Kay, also stars Ken Lung, Harry Lawtey, David Jonsson and Conor MacNeill.

Since the show's success, Herrold said she has received a lot of comments about the series from friends and family as well as from viewers "all over the world."

"Initially I was getting responses from people in the industry, or you know, a very niche group of people who are watching the show. A lot of people that I loved and respected," she said. "And then suddenly it was like people from all over the world in my DMs."

Industry is available to stream now on HBO Max.