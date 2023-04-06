'Indian Matchmaking' Returns for Season 3, Complete with Pete Davidson Jokes and Sima Taparia's Family

Sima Taparia is back to help hopeful singles find love on Indian Matchmaking — and now her own family will be on display too.

"Matchmaking is a job that will never be finished," the relationship pro says in PEOPLE's exclusive first trailer for the Netflix dating show's new season.

Taparia tells PEOPLE in a statement: "Season 3 of Indian Matchmaking was very personal for me. This season, viewers will get to not only see my husband Anup, but my daughters, son-in-law and beautiful granddaughter! Just as it is for my clients, my family has always been my biggest support system."

In addition to more insights on Taparia's home life, season 3 promises new connection and happy endings for her clients.

"This is our most romantic season yet for Indian Matchmaking!" says show creator Smriti Mundhra. "The stars aligned, and it's beautiful to continue to see how Sima's efforts have led to happily ever after for so many couples."

In the trailer, as new hopefuls hunt for lasting love, one man shares, "If I were to describe myself, I would say 'Desperate, please help.'"

It soon becomes clear that Taparia will have her hands full. She calls clients around the world "difficult" before hearing from a loved one that one single is a "beatboxer." The matchmaker gives a less-than-enthusiastic "great" in response.

As seasons past have shown, Taparia's work only extends as far as her clients will stretch themselves. For example, when they're set up with dates who aren't their usual type, it's all for a greater purpose, a sort of matchmaking "magic," with one woman saying, "I wouldn't necessarily choose this person, but I've also never used a matchmaker before."

Another woman will tell the story of her divorce and the judgment she's received in the dating world that's led her to feel like "just because you're divorced, you're broken."

Another client adds, "I want someone who really, really wants to know me." And, there's praise for funny guys all around, with one singleton quipping, "This is why Pete Davidson wins."

By the end of the trailer, it seems Taparia's work has aligned at least a few stars — one couple talks about meeting his parents in India, while another seems to pop the question.

Season 3 of Indian Matchmaking premieres April 21 on Netflix.