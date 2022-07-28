Indian Matchmaking Season 2 Trailer: Sima Helps New Singles Who Are 'Pickier by the Day' Find Love

Mumbai's premier matchmaker, Sima Taparia, has her work cut out for her in the upcoming second season of Indian Matchmaking.

In PEOPLE's exclusive look at the new trailer, Sima says she's "back to help people" find their perfect match. While the task had once come "easy" to her, she recognizes how "tough" it's become to help her clients in today's dating world.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"When they come to me, they have a lot of criterias," she says. "They want everything."

In fact, what Sima's clients desire in a potential partner is quite intriguing. While one man hopes that their future wife is "cute" with a "nice smile," another male client says he needs his significant other to be 5'8" and "get along with my dog."

"If the guy has a tattoo, that's a huge plus," one woman says. "Someone who has enough hair to do a man bun, great."

Sima Aunty in INDIAN MATCHMAKING. Credit: Courtesy of Netflix

But for Sima, there is a key to finding a successful match: "You have to adjust a little."

"It's everything written in destiny," she adds, "and just the person who God has sent me to match with you all."

The new season, premiering on Aug. 10, will see Sima help the single millennials find love across eight, hour-long episodes. Teasing what's to come, Sima tells PEOPLE exclusively how season 2 differs from its predecessor.

Sima Aunty and Nadia in INDIAN MATCHMAKING Credit: Courtesy of Netflix

"Every new client brings a new adventure, and the people I worked with in season 2 gave me all sorts of challenges," she says. "From height to hair to very specific dietary requirements, it seems clients are getting pickier by the day. But I love what I do so I am up to the task!"

Explaining how she approached her matchmaking process for season 2, Sima says: "My goal is always to help my clients see beyond the superficial and focus on the qualities that will matter for a lasting relationship."

"But that is getting harder and harder with every new generation," she adds. "Especially when dating apps have made everyone feel like choices are limitless!"

Pradhyuman in INDIAN MATCHMAKING Credit: Courtesy of Netflix

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

As for what she's most excited for fans to see? Sima says it's "always exciting to see my clients find their life partners."

"I don't want to give anything away, but let's just say the stars aligned more than once in season 2," she concludes.