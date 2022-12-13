Independent Spirit Awards' 2023 TV Nominations Announced — Read the Full List!

The Independent Spirit Award TV winners will be announced on March 4, 2023

By
Lanford Beard
lanford beard
Lanford Beard

Lanford Beard has been with PEOPLE since 2015. In addition to serving as the Senior Digital TV Editor, she has edited for Lifestyle and News verticals across the site. Lanford previously worked at Entertainment Weekly, NBC News and Ralph Lauren, to name a few. She has a Bachelor of Arts degree from Middlebury College and a Master's of Science degree from Columbia University's School of Journalism.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on December 13, 2022 11:41 AM
ABBOTT ELEMENTARY - “Egg Drop” – When the eighth-grade science class participates in an egg drop activity, Janine insists her second-grade class joins in. Even when the science teacher and Gregory tell her that her students aren’t ready for physics lessons, Janine is determined to prove them wrong. Then, when Barbara is shocked at the clothing one of her student’s parents wears, she learns to not judge someone solely based on their appearance on “Abbott Elementary,” WEDNESDAY, NOV. 16 (9:00-9:31 p.m. EST), on ABC. (ABC/Gilles Mingasson) QUINTA BRUNSON
Quinta Brunson in Abbott Elementary. Photo: Gilles Mingasson/ABC

The TV nominations for the 38th annual Independent Spirit Awards, with shows including Abbott Elementary, The Bear, Severance and Pachinko among the top contenders for this year's honors.

Abbott Elementary's Quinta Brunson and Sheryl Lee Ralph — who both won 2022 Emmys for the ABC comedy — were joined by costar Janelle James in the performance categories, which are gender-neutral nominations for the first time in this ceremony's history.

Apple TV+ drama Pachinko is already a winner — alongside Tuesday's nominations, it was named best ensemble cast in a new scripted series.

Billions star Asia Kate Dillon announced the full list. Read the nominees below.

BEST NEW SCRIPTED SERIES
The Bear
Pachinko
The Porter
Severance
Station Eleven

FX's THE BEAR "System" (Airs Thursday, June 23) Pictured: Jeremy Allen White as Carmen 'Carmy' Berzatto. CR: Matt Dinerstein/FX
Matt Dinerstein/FX

BEST ENSEMBLE CAST IN A NEW SCRIPTED SERIES
Pachinko

BEST NEW NON-SCRIPTED OR DOCUMENTARY SERIES
Children of the Underground
Mind Over Murder
Pepsi, Where's My Jet?
The Rehearsal
We Need to Talk About Cosby

BEST LEAD PERFORMANCE IN A NEW SCRIPTED SERIES
Aml Ameen, The Porter
Mohammed Amer, Mo
Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary
Bridget Everett, Somebody Somewhere
KaMillion, Rap Sh!t
Melanie Lynskey, Yellowjackets
Himesh Patel, Station Eleven
Sue Ann Pien, As We See It
Adam Scott, Severance
Ben Whishaw, This Is Going to Hurt

Adam Scott in Severance
Apple TV+

BEST SUPPORTING PERFORMANCE IN A NEW SCRIPTED SERIES
Danielle Deadwyler, Station Eleven
Ayo Edibiri, The Bear
Jeff Hiller, Somebody Somewhere
Gbemisola Ikumelo, A League of Their Own
Janelle James, Abbott Elementary
Ebon Moss-Bachrach, The Bear
Frankie Quiñones, This Fool
Sheryl Lee Ralph, Abbott Elementary
Molly Shannon, I Love That For You
Tramell Tillman, Severance

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

The 38th Spirit Awards will be held on March 4, 2023.

Related Articles
https://drive.google.com/file/d/1W4dVPSIxejy2CnTROe35likJ_FpFMXjA/view?usp=share_link Hed: Sister Wives Sneak Peek: Janelle Brown Doesn't Want to Be 'Beaten Into Submission' by Husband Kody
'Sister Wives' ' Janelle Brown Says '2023 Is My Year' After Confirming Kody Brown Split
PASADENA, CA - SEPTEMBER 9: Stuart Margolin holding Emmy Award at The 31st Annual Primetime Emmy Awards on September 9, 1979 at the Pasadena Civic Auditorium, California (Photo by Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Images)
Stuart Margolin Dead: Emmy-Winning Co-Star of 'The Rockford Files' Was 82
BLUE'S CLUES, Steve Burns, 1996, 2022
'Blue's Clues' ' Steve Burns Was Initially 'Skeptical' Series Would Work: 'It Was Simply Too Strange'
90 Day's Colt and Debbie Seem to Sever Mother-Son Relationship: 'Better We Go Our Separate Ways' Can we grab a still of 4:42 for tout and  10:17 and 14:50 for in-text https://drive.google.com/file/d/1RkU-37l4w0UlTnroAqQNU64MpN6Lbrdb/view
'90 Day' 's Debbie and Colt Seem to Sever Mother-Son Relationship: 'Better Off That He Disconnects from Me' 
90 Day Fiance https://drive.google.com/file/d/1RkU-37l4w0UlTnroAqQNU64MpN6Lbrdb/view
'90 Day' : As Mike's Mom Pushes for Divorce, Natalie's Chances to Win Him Back Shrink — for 'Right Now' at Least
Dahmer. Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story. Evan Peters as Jeffrey Dahmer in episode 102 of Dahmer. Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story. Cr. Courtesy Of Netflix © 2022
Evan Peters on the 'Real Struggle' of Taking on 'Dahmer' — Including Yo-Yo-ing 35 Lbs. to Play Killer
Captain Lee Rosbach
Captain Lee Rosbach Forced to Exit 'Below Deck' : 'One of the Most Humbling Experiences of My Life'
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JULY 08: (L-R) T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach attend ABC's "Good Morning America" at SummerStage at Rumsey Playfield, Central Park on July 08, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Noam Galai/Getty Images)
Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes' Fate at 'GMA3' Still Hangs in the Balance as Bosses Investigate Relationship
Lisa Hochstein Rollout
Lisa Hochstein Says She Could 'Never' Go Back to Her Ex as Their Divorce Remains 'Really Nasty'
081517-jon-snow-fur-cape-lead.jpg
Kit Harington on How Jon Snow Is Doing After 'All of This Trauma' from 'GoT' Finale: 'He's Not Okay'
WASHINGTON, DC - APRIL 30: Kevin McHale attends the 2022 White House Correspondents' Association Dinner at Washington Hilton on April 30, 2022 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Paul Morigi/Getty Images)
Kevin McHale Calls 'The Price of Glee' Docuseries Trash: 'Don't Make Me Speak on This Again'
blues clues hosts. credit: Storm Santos
All 3 'Blue's Clues' Hosts Get Candid About Their Real-Life Friendship: 'We Are Cut from the Same Cloth'
BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 12: Anne Heche attends the 74th Annual Directors Guild of America Awards at The Beverly Hilton on March 12, 2022 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)
Owners of Home Set Ablaze by Anne Heche Crash Make $2M Claim Against Her Estate
chad michael murray, Bethany Joy Lenz
Chad Michael Murray Still Won't Watch 'One Tree Hill' : 'It's a Section of My Life That I Deleted'
THE WHITE LOTUS season 2; credit HBO
Everything to Know About 'The White Lotus' Season 3
Sister Wives' Christine Brown Reveals Her Famous Female Crushes While Opening Up About LGBTQ Daughters
'Sister Wives' ' Christine Brown Shares Poem About Being 'Unafraid' amid Family's Public Breakdown