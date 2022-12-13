Entertainment TV Independent Spirit Awards' 2023 TV Nominations Announced — Read the Full List! The Independent Spirit Award TV winners will be announced on March 4, 2023 By Lanford Beard Lanford Beard Lanford Beard has been with PEOPLE since 2015. In addition to serving as the Senior Digital TV Editor, she has edited for Lifestyle and News verticals across the site. Lanford previously worked at Entertainment Weekly, NBC News and Ralph Lauren, to name a few. She has a Bachelor of Arts degree from Middlebury College and a Master's of Science degree from Columbia University's School of Journalism. People Editorial Guidelines Published on December 13, 2022 11:41 AM Share Tweet Pin Email Quinta Brunson in Abbott Elementary. Photo: Gilles Mingasson/ABC The TV nominations for the 38th annual Independent Spirit Awards, with shows including Abbott Elementary, The Bear, Severance and Pachinko among the top contenders for this year's honors. Abbott Elementary's Quinta Brunson and Sheryl Lee Ralph — who both won 2022 Emmys for the ABC comedy — were joined by costar Janelle James in the performance categories, which are gender-neutral nominations for the first time in this ceremony's history. Apple TV+ drama Pachinko is already a winner — alongside Tuesday's nominations, it was named best ensemble cast in a new scripted series. Quinta Brunson Talks Confidence, Oprah and Her Surprising Journey to Making Abbott Elementary Billions star Asia Kate Dillon announced the full list. Read the nominees below. BEST NEW SCRIPTED SERIESThe BearPachinkoThe PorterSeveranceStation Eleven Matt Dinerstein/FX BEST ENSEMBLE CAST IN A NEW SCRIPTED SERIESPachinko BEST NEW NON-SCRIPTED OR DOCUMENTARY SERIESChildren of the UndergroundMind Over MurderPepsi, Where's My Jet?The RehearsalWe Need to Talk About Cosby Melanie Lynskey Savors 'Sharing Very Deeply' with Yellowjackets Costars on Video Chat: 'We're Like Sisters' BEST LEAD PERFORMANCE IN A NEW SCRIPTED SERIESAml Ameen, The PorterMohammed Amer, MoQuinta Brunson, Abbott ElementaryBridget Everett, Somebody SomewhereKaMillion, Rap Sh!tMelanie Lynskey, YellowjacketsHimesh Patel, Station ElevenSue Ann Pien, As We See ItAdam Scott, SeveranceBen Whishaw, This Is Going to Hurt Apple TV+ BEST SUPPORTING PERFORMANCE IN A NEW SCRIPTED SERIESDanielle Deadwyler, Station Eleven Ayo Edibiri, The BearJeff Hiller, Somebody SomewhereGbemisola Ikumelo, A League of Their OwnJanelle James, Abbott ElementaryEbon Moss-Bachrach, The BearFrankie Quiñones, This FoolSheryl Lee Ralph, Abbott ElementaryMolly Shannon, I Love That For YouTramell Tillman, Severance Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories. The 38th Spirit Awards will be held on March 4, 2023.