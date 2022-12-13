Independent Spirit Awards' 2023 TV Nominations Announced — Read the Full List!

The TV nominations for the 38th annual Independent Spirit Awards, with shows including Abbott Elementary, The Bear, Severance and Pachinko among the top contenders for this year's honors.

Abbott Elementary's Quinta Brunson and Sheryl Lee Ralph — who both won 2022 Emmys for the ABC comedy — were joined by costar Janelle James in the performance categories, which are gender-neutral nominations for the first time in this ceremony's history.

Apple TV+ drama Pachinko is already a winner — alongside Tuesday's nominations, it was named best ensemble cast in a new scripted series.

Billions star Asia Kate Dillon announced the full list. Read the nominees below.

BEST NEW SCRIPTED SERIES

The Bear

Pachinko

The Porter

Severance

Station Eleven

BEST ENSEMBLE CAST IN A NEW SCRIPTED SERIES

Pachinko

BEST NEW NON-SCRIPTED OR DOCUMENTARY SERIES

Children of the Underground

Mind Over Murder

Pepsi, Where's My Jet?

The Rehearsal

We Need to Talk About Cosby

BEST LEAD PERFORMANCE IN A NEW SCRIPTED SERIES

Aml Ameen, The Porter

Mohammed Amer, Mo

Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary

Bridget Everett, Somebody Somewhere

KaMillion, Rap Sh!t

Melanie Lynskey, Yellowjackets

Himesh Patel, Station Eleven

Sue Ann Pien, As We See It

Adam Scott, Severance

Ben Whishaw, This Is Going to Hurt

BEST SUPPORTING PERFORMANCE IN A NEW SCRIPTED SERIES

Danielle Deadwyler, Station Eleven

Ayo Edibiri, The Bear

Jeff Hiller, Somebody Somewhere

Gbemisola Ikumelo, A League of Their Own

Janelle James, Abbott Elementary

Ebon Moss-Bachrach, The Bear

Frankie Quiñones, This Fool

Sheryl Lee Ralph, Abbott Elementary

Molly Shannon, I Love That For You

Tramell Tillman, Severance

The 38th Spirit Awards will be held on March 4, 2023.