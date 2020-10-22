"You can't force someone to love you," the incoming Bachelorette said of the split

Tayshia Adams and Her Ex Went Through Counseling Before Divorce: 'You Try as Hard as You Can'

Before calling it quits with her ex-husband, Tayshia Adams says she knew she had to try and make her marriage work.

Adams, 30, opened up about her divorce from Josh Bourelle after two years of marriage on Thursday's episode of her Click Bait podcast, revealing that she and her ex went through counseling before going their separate ways.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"My opinion is you try to work it out as much as you possibly can," Adams said.

"When things were getting really bad, we were like, 'Okay, we need to go see a counselor,'" she continued. "Actually, that was my doing, because I knew I needed to do absolutely everything in order to know that was the end of the road."

Adams said she worked so hard on her marriage because she believed that it was "forever."

"In my mind, divorce isn't a thing. Marriage is forever," she said.

However, after counseling didn't work, she said she knew it was time for her and Bourelle to end their marriage.

"At that point, you kind of walk through some things and you try as hard as you can, but you can't force someone to love you," she said. "So, if you do that for a couple of months, and it's still not working, you're trying to do everything you can and the other person's not...You have got to go your own separate way."

Image zoom Tayshia Adams Tayshia Adams/Instagram

Adams said that knowing her marriage had truly run its course made competing on Colton Underwood's season of The Bachelor in 2018 an easy decision.

"That's why I was so happy and content to go look for love when I went on The Bachelor, because I knew I did everything," she recalled. "That was a chapter closed."

After appearing on The Bachelor, Adams joined the season 6 cast of Bachelor in Paradise last year, where she met and hit it off with John Paul Jones. The two split in October 2019 after the distance between Los Angeles-based Adams and Maryland-based Jones proved to be too much.

Adams is getting another shot at love this year. In August, a source told PEOPLE that she had been tapped to replace current Bachelorette Clare Crawley, 39, after she fell for one of her suitors mid-season.

ABC, Crawley and Adams have not publicly commented on the news, but a trailer for the season hinted at the shakeup.