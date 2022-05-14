In the Dark Star Perry Mattfeld and Mark Sanchez Are Engaged — See the Stunning Photos!

Perry Mattfeld and Mark Sanchez are engaged!

The former NFL quarterback, 35, popped the question to the In the Dark star, 28, earlier this week while the pair were vacationing on an island in the Eastern Caribbean.

"The proposal happened at sunset on Monday, May 9, at the Belmond Cap Juluca on the beautiful island of Anguilla," Mattfeld tells PEOPLE.

"Mark personalized everything. From our initials he put in my ring, to the songs he picked for our private concert," she continues. "He picked the menu for our intimate dinner, paired with my favorite wine, and he had my parents appear out of nowhere! I was so surprised and emotional."

"He prepped my best friends for a FaceTime call, and ended the night with a firework show, just for us," the Shameless alum adds. "This all happened on our first day of being reunited after four months, as I have been filming Season 4 of In the Dark in Toronto. We feel so incredibly happy, grateful, and excited."

In a set of stunning photos shared exclusively with PEOPLE, Sanchez and Mattfeld are seen celebrating the momentous occasion with a backdrop that's almost as stunning as the actress' ring, with Mattfeld — who is smiling from ear to ear — and her former pro athlete beau cuddling up to each other in one of the snaps.

Another photo shows the newly engaged couple sitting on an oversized white-and-gold throne as Sanchez smiles while Mattfeld checks out her sparkler. Big block letters that spell out "love," a gorgeous bouquet of flowers, along with white rose petals and white candles, round out the romantic ambience of the evening.

While Mattfeld has appeared in a handful of popular shows, like Shameless and Wizards of Waverly Place, the actress's career skyrocketed when she was cast as the lead in CW's In the Dark, which follows the story of a blind woman who tries to solve her friend's murder. In the Dark's fourth season is scheduled to premiere on June 6.