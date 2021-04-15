In Living Color: Where Is the Cast Now?
From Jennifer Lopez to Jamie Foxx, see where the cast of In Living Color is more than three decades after the show's premiere
In Living Color premiered 31 years ago on April 15, 1990. On top of being ahead of its time, the sketch comedy show was home to plenty of recognizable faces and even a few future A-listers! Click through to see what they're all up to.
Keenen Ivory Wayans
The eldest of the Wayans brothers, Keenen created the show with his brother Damon and, by proxy, a comedic vehicle for some pretty well-known A-listers!
Since the show — which Keenen took home an Emmy for in 1990 — he has been successful both behind the camera as a writer and director, was a talk show host for a short time and was a judge on Last Comic Standing in 2014.
Damon Wayans
Along with his brothers, Damon managed to create some particularly hilarious and memorable sketches and characters on In Living Color, like Homey the Clown and the Head Detective.
The comedian has continued to make audiences laugh, whether it be while doing stand-up comedy or on shows like My Wife and Kids (2001 to 2005). Most recently, he starred in the series Lethal Weapon as Roger Murtaugh, from 2016 to 2019.
Shawn Wayans
Since appearing alongside his family on In Living Color for the first four seasons, Shawn has continued to collaborate with his famously funny family. He acted alongside his brother Marlon in the TV series The Wayans Bros. from 1995 to 1999, and has starred in movies like Scary Movie 2 and White Chicks.
Marlon Wayans
Marlon Wayans also appeared on the show, and has continued to flex his comedy skills since. Often working alongside his brother, Shawn, Marlon went on to star in The Wayans Bros. and Waynehead as well as in White Chicks, Norbit and even in his aptly titled sitcom, Marlon.
Kim Wayans
The whole Wayans family (well, not all of them, but close!) got in on the action with In Living Color. Kim was a skilled in impressions as well as original characters.
Since her time on the show, she has continued to act, recently guest-starring on Boomerang, and is an author of a children's book series, Amy Hodgepodge.
Jennifer Lopez
Before she became the superstar we know and love, the multi-talented Lopez was a Fly Girl on the show from 1991 to 1993.
She followed up her time on In Living Color by starring as Selena Quintanilla in the 1997 biopic about her life, catapulting her into the limelight. Lopez continues to perform, most recently appearing at Joe Biden's 2021 inauguration. She has also starred in movies like Maid in Manhattan, Monster-in-Law and Hustlers, and TV shows like Shades of Blue. Lopez has even earned two Golden Globe nominations over the course of her career thus far.
David Alan Grier
An original cast member on In Living Color, Grier's most recent credits include acting alongside former costar Jamie Foxx in the series Dad Stop Embarrassing Me!, The Resident, A Series of Unfortunate Events and The Cool Kids.
Jim Carrey
It's nearly impossible not to recognize Carrey now, but back in 1990, he was just getting his start as a comedian on In Living Color.
Since, Carrey has starred in movies like Dumb & Dumber, Bruce Almighty and The Mask, and has earned Golden Globe nominations for his work on The Truman Show and Man on the Moon.
Most recently, Carrey appeared in the Showtime series Kidding and in the 2020 live-action Sonic the Hedgehog. He also made a few appearances on Saturday Night Live in 2020, portraying now-President Joe Biden.
Jamie Foxx
Another A-Lister to parlay his career on In Living Color into a successful career, Foxx won an Academy Award and Golden Globe in 2005 for his performance as Ray Charles in Ray, and has been nominated for nine Grammys in his career, taking home two.
Today, he hosts Beat Shazam, and most recently starred in the Netflix series, Dad Stop Embarrassing Me!, which is based off of some of the real-life scenarios that his daughter, Corinne Foxx, wrote in her diary. His In Living Color costar, David Alan Grier, plays his father on the show!
Steve Park
The actor made his debut on the show in its third season in 1991. A few years later, Park would act in the 1996 Acadamy Award-winning film Fargo as Mike Yanagita. Since then, he has acted in movies like Snowpiercer and on television shows likee Warrior, Law & Order: Special Victims Unit, The Mindy Project and more. He will also appear in Wes Anderson's upcoming film, The French Dispatch.
Kelly Coffield Park
One of the show's original cast members, Coffield Park has appeared in shows like The Young and the Restless, Law & Order and How to Get Away with Murder. She also appeared on Showtime's Kidding. with Jim Carrey!
The show didn't just serve a Coffield Park's big break, it also introduced her to her husband, Steve Park!
T’Keyah Crystal Keymáh
Keymáh acted on the sketch comedy show for all of its five seasons, following it up with a stint on Cosby from 1996 to 2001.
You may also recognize her from the Disney Channel show, That's So Raven, on which she played Raven Symoné's mom. Keymáh has continued to work as a voice actor through the years, and also appeared on Showtime's Kidding.
Kim Coles
Coles was a stand-up comedian at the time, and In Living Color was her big break. She was part of its original cast, though she was not invited back after the show's first season. Not to worry, she went on to find success on shows like Living Single, The Geena Davis Show, One on One and more. Her most recent film credit is from 2019's Love Is Not Enough.
Carrie Ann Inaba
Inaba appeared on the show as one of the Fly Girls from 1990 to 1992. Since then, she has made herself a household name as both a judge on Dancing with the Stars and one of the hosts of The Talk.
Ali Wentworth
Wentworth joined the show in its fifth and final season, following up her time on the sketch comedy show with appearances in movies like Jerry Maguire and Office Space. She also acted in TV series like Head Case, and Search Party, and created and starred in Nightcap, a series that premiered in 2016 and lasted two seasons. On top of being an actress, Wentworth has also written four books.
In 2001, she married ABC News anchor George Stephanopoulos.
Tommy Davidson
The stand-up comedian was known for his ability to do impressions of stars like Michael Jackson and Sammy Davis Jr. on In Living Color. After his time on the show, he continued his stand-up career, acted in television on shows like Malcolm & Eddie, Between Brothers and The Bernie Mac Show, and voiced Oscar Proud for four years on Disney Channel's The Proud Family.