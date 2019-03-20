Together Again! In Living Color Cast to Reunite at the Tribeca Film Festival

In Living Color ran for four years from 1990-1994 on Fox
“You can do what you want to do.”
The cast of In Living Color will reunite for a special screening at the 2019 Tribeca Film Festival.
The pilot episode of the hit 1990s sketch comedy series will air as part of the festival’s TV program, which celebrates the anniversaries and milestone moments of iconic television shows.
Along with the screening, a handful of original castmembers will take the stage to discuss the impact of the show. Creator Keenen Ivory Wayans and costars Shawn Wayans, Kim Wayans, Tommy Davidson, David Alan Grier and Rosie Perez are all set to appear.
“Twenty-five years after its finale, the cast and creator of the groundbreaking sketch comedy show ‘In Living Color’ will reunite to reflect on the Emmy Award-winning show that upended the landscape of television comedy and launched the careers of some of the greatest entertainers of our time,” the announcement stated.
Davidson teased the news of the reunion on Twitter with a throwback photo that also featured other cast members, including Jim Carrey.
“Guess who’s getting together 4 @Tribeca FF 2019?” he wrote. “That’s right #InLivingColor gettin’ 2gether 4 reunion.”
Last year, Carrey said he was in favor of an In Living Color reboot.
“That show really needs to happen! That show needs to exist,” Carrey told Entertainment Tonight. “Especially now, man. There’s so much to eat up and spit out so I’d love to see it reconstitute itself in another form.”
“I’d go back and uh hang out with ’em,” Carrey added. “Of course I would!”
The 18th annual Tribeca Film Festival will run from April 24 to May 25 in New York City with the In Living Color screening taking place on April 27.