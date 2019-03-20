Together Again! In Living Color Cast to Reunite at the Tribeca Film Festival

“You can do what you want to do.”

The cast of In Living Color will reunite for a special screening at the 2019 Tribeca Film Festival.

The pilot episode of the hit 1990s sketch comedy series will air as part of the festival’s TV program, which celebrates the anniversaries and milestone moments of iconic television shows.

Along with the screening, a handful of original castmembers will take the stage to discuss the impact of the show. Creator Keenen Ivory Wayans and costars Shawn Wayans, Kim Wayans, Tommy Davidson, David Alan Grier and Rosie Perez are all set to appear.

“Twenty-five years after its finale, the cast and creator of the groundbreaking sketch comedy show ‘In Living Color’ will reunite to reflect on the Emmy Award-winning show that upended the landscape of television comedy and launched the careers of some of the greatest entertainers of our time,” the announcement stated. Guess who's getting together 4 @Tribeca FF 2019? That's right #InLivingColor gettin' 2gether 4 reunion. Chk it: https://t.co/B369Fjidzs pic.twitter.com/6mNK5hOrmc — Tommy Davidson (@tommycat) March 18, 2019 Davidson teased the news of the reunion on Twitter with a throwback photo that also featured other cast members, including Jim Carrey. “Guess who’s getting together 4 @Tribeca FF 2019?” he wrote. “That’s right #InLivingColor gettin’ 2gether 4 reunion.”