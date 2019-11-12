Should One of the Impractical Jokers Be PEOPLE's Sexiest Man Alive?

PEOPLE’s 2019 Sexiest Man Alive, watch your back — the Impractical Jokers are coming for your title.

Joe Gatto, Brian Quinn, James Murray and Sal Vulcano, all 43 and childhood friends from their days growing up together in Staten Island, New York, are the stars of truTV’s wildly popular hidden-camera comedy show, now in its eighth season. In this year’s Sexiest Man Alive issue — and ahead of the big reveal Tuesday night — we asked the four men to imagine what they would do if they nabbed the top honor.

Gatto said he’d help the less sexy by calling on “all the sexy people of the world” to give one unsexy person a shot. Murray, who is newly engaged, let his fiancée Melyssa Davies do the talking for him, and she said not much would change, since he’s already the sexiest man alive in her eyes. (Aw!)

Image zoom The stars of Impractical Jokers Matthew Salacuse

Vulcano said he’d befriend fellow sexy man Paul Rudd (“How is he so humble?!”), and last but not least, Quinn said he’d use the title for only the “purest and noblest of purposes” — to rub it in his friends’ faces.

PEOPLE’s Sexiest Man Alive issue hits stands this Friday, November 15! Stay tuned for the big reveal of 2019’s Sexiest Man Alive tonight — and click here and pick up the issue for tons more from the hottest guys in Hollywood.

Impractical Jokers, as fans know, began as viral videos in which the quartet of comedians, known as The Tenderloins, would dare each other to compete in increasingly embarrassing social situations. So we asked them to put themselves to the ultimate “sexy test” by asking unsuspecting strangers what makes someone sexy — and what doesn’t.

In the exclusive video above, Gatto and Murray lead a Sexiest Man Alive focus group, asking three women to weigh in on photos of real SMAs and photos of “general people” — a.k.a. Vulcano and Quinn, plus other Impractical Jokers producers and showrunners.

RELATED: Impractical Jokers Star James Murray Is Engaged! Inside His Sweet Proposal to Melyssa Davies

The women quickly to point out the chiseled jawlines and bulging biceps in photos of Hugh Jackman and Channing Tatum, but when it comes to photos of Vulcano and Quinn, they’re a little less complimentary. Egged on by Gatto and Murray, they offer up descriptors like “timid,” “goofy” and “shlubby,” making for a hilarious back-and-forth as Vulcano and Quinn watch the conversation unfold from behind-the-scenes.

“Brutal, this is brutal,” Vulcano says, choking back laughter. “Thank you, PEOPLE magazine, for the honor of doing this video.”