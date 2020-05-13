Impractical Jokers Announce New Dinner Party Series Filmed in Their Homes amid Coronavirus

For the first time in over 25 years, the pandemic has forced the longtime friends and comedians apart

Ever wanted to sit down with one of the Impractical Jokers for dinner? Your wish has been granted.

On Wednesday, truTV announced a new six-episode, half-hour series from the stars of the wildly popular hidden-camera comedy show. Premiering May 21, Impractical Jokers: Dinner Party will virtually reunite Joe Gatto, Brian Quinn, James Murray and Sal Vulcano, forced apart for the first time in over 25 years, as they sit down to break bread from their respective homes amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

The quartet of comedians, known as The Tenderloins, are childhood friends from their days growing up together in Staten Island, New York. In the new show, fans will get to see the guys like never before as they draw back the curtain for an up close and personal glimpse at their lives while they practice social distancing and dish about their week, their friendship and whatever else is thrown on their dinner table.

"While all of us are social distancing, we wanted to find a fun way to lighten spirits and bring some laughter from our homes directly to our fans' living rooms," they said in a statement. "Although this isn't our usual format, this new show is a unique and intimate way to entertain our fans and further our relationship with those who have come to know us across eight seasons of Impractical Jokers."

Image zoom From left: Joe Gatto, Sal Vulcano, Brian Quinn and James Murray Mike Coppola/Getty

Added Brett Weitz, general manager of TBS, TNT, and truTV, "The Impractical Jokers franchise continues to defy all expectations and we have the opportunity to deliver some much needed levity for fans right now. This new iteration comes at the perfect time for families looking for content to watch together at home."

The Tenderloins also star in TBS' The Misery Index, hosted by Jameela Jamil and returning for season 2 on May 14 at 10:30 p.m. ET.