Impractical Jokers' Joe Gatto and Ex Bessy Spotted Separately for the First Time Since Split

Joe Gatto announced the end of his marriage and his exit from Impractical Jokers late last month

Joe Gatto and estranged wife Bessy Gatto have been seen out, separately, for the first time since they revealed their split.

Joe, 45, was spotted on Monday, sporting a mask and gray hoodie. Bessie, meanwhile, was photographed elsewhere that same day, not wearing her wedding ring on her left hand.

"Bessy and I have decided to amicably part ways, so now I need to focus on being the best father and co-parent to our two incredible kids," he wrote.

The former couple wed in 2013 and share daughter Milana Francis and son Remington Joseph.

joe gatto and bessy gatto Joe and Bessy Gatto | Credit: Kevin Mazur/Getty

Bessy also spoke out about the breakup on Instagram at the same time. "With love and respect, we have decided to separate," she captioned a photo of her and Joe.

She continued, "Although we will no longer be a couple, we will always be a family to our beautiful kids and we look forward to co-parenting together. We ask that you please respect our privacy as we navigate this new chapter together. And of course we will still continue to help animals and rescue dogs, which is something we are both passionate about! ❤️."

Elsewhere in his NYE post, Joe opened up about his decision to leave Impractical Jokers, which has aired nine seasons and multiple specials on truTV after premiering Dec. 15, 2011. In addition to Joe, the comedy troupe includes James "Murr" Murray, Brian "Q" Quinn and Sal Vulcano.

"Alongside my friends, I've devoted a decade of my life to building this franchise and couldn't be prouder of what has been accomplished. However, due to some issues in my personal life, I have to step away," he wrote on Instagram.

"Outside of my family, my relationships with Murr, Q and Sal have been the most important in my life," he added. "I know they will continue to make the world laugh."

In a statement that was shared on Quinn's Instagram page, the remaining three stars promised to "get back to making a new chapter of Impractical Jokers in January."