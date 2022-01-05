Impractical Jokers Alum Joe Gatto's Estranged Wife Bessy Says She's 'Broken' After Their Split

Impractical Jokers alum Joe Gatto's estranged wife, Bessy Gatto, has addressed how she's feeling after the longtime couple's split.

In a TikTok video posted Monday, Bessy stitched a video featuring the question: "What's that broken thing in your house that everyone just accepts and lives with?" Responding to the prompt while cuddling her dog, Bessy appeared to smirk as she raised her hand.

Joe, 45, and Bessy married in 2013. The pair share daughter Milana Francis and son Remington Joseph.

On New Year's Eve, Joe posted a "more-serious-than-usual note" on Instagram announcing the end of his years-long marriage and his departure from Impractical Jokers.

"I just wanted to let you all know that I will no longer be involved with Impractical Jokers," he wrote. "Alongside my friends, I've devoted a decade of my life to building this franchise and couldn't be prouder of what has been accomplished. However, due to some issues in my personal life, I have to step away. Bessy and I have decided to amicably part ways, so now I need to focus on being the best father and co-parent to our two incredible kids."

He continued by noting how his relationship with costars James "Murr" Murray, Brian "Q" Quinn, and Sal Vulcano "have been the most important in my life" outside of his own family.

"I know they will continue to make the world laugh," Joe continued. "And even though the four of us are the ones who you all see, this show is only possible due to the hard work of the talented crew members who work behind the scenes. I am very thankful to have worked with each and every one of them.



Joe added, "To all of the amazing fans, thank you for allowing me to make you laugh with Jokers. They say that laughter is the best medicine, and I hope I've been able to provide some of that over the last decade. Seeing you laugh has been my own medicine, particularly in these weird and difficult times we find ourselves."

Concluding the post, he said he is "excited to create new ways to entertain" fans as he continues to "work through the challenges I am facing."

At the time, Bessy also spoke out about the breakup on Instagram.

"With love and respect, we have decided to separate," she captioned a photo of the former couple. "Although we will no longer be a couple, we will always be a family to our beautiful kids and we look forward to co-parenting together. We ask that you please respect our privacy as we navigate this new chapter together. And of course we will still continue to help animals and rescue dogs, which is something we are both passionate about! ❤️."

Nearly two weeks before publicizing their split, Joe posted a photo of Bessy surrounded by several rescue animals and said: "This is what rescue looks like at the Gatto house."

"Each day all the seniors get some serious quality time with the Momma of the pack," he added. "Such a big, beautiful heart on this wife of mine. #adoptdontshop🐾 #seniordogsrule."