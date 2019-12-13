The Impractical Jokers Are Going on Tour! Get All the Details  

The Impractical Jokers are hitting the road!

The creators and stars of truTV’s wildly popular hidden-camera comedy show announced a new comedy tour on Friday. Joe Gatto, Brian Quinn, James Murray and Sal Vulcano — also known as The Tenderloins — will embark on the “Scoopski Potatoes Tour” in summer 2020. The comedy show will feature a mix of videos and original jokes.

The 30+ city tour, which kicks off in Albany, New York on July 8, will make stops in Pittsburgh; Minneapolis; New Orleans; Portland and more. It will end with a show in Bristow, Virginia on Aug. 16.

The tour is produced by Outback Presents, as well as Live Nation.

Impractical Jokers, as fans know, began as viral videos in which the quartet of comedians would dare each other to compete in increasingly embarrassing social situations. The show premiered on truTV in 2011 and quickly rose to become a top five comedy on cable and truTV’s longest-running and top-rated original comedy. In February, the show will celebrate its 200th episode.

Gatto, Quinn, Murray and Vulcano are lifelong friends who grew up in Staten Island, New York together.

Along with the comedy tour, the men are preparing to set sail on their fourth annual “Impractical Jokers Cruise.” Their highly-anticipated feature film will also premiere in early 2020.

Pre-sale tickets and a full list of tour stops are available at thetenderloins.com/tour.