Jay and Silent Bob 'Pants' the Town Red in Impractical Jokers' 200th Episode: Get a Sneak Peek

Comedy worlds collide in the 200th episode of Impractical Jokers.

“Hollywood,” airing Feb. 13 on truTV, guest stars Jason Mewes and Kevin Smith — a.k.a. Jay and Silent Bob. The actors join the Jokers — Joe Gatto, Brian Quinn, James Murray and Sal Vulcano — for a classic challenge from the wildly popular hidden-camera comedy show in which one Joker must have a stranger help them untangle their extremely tangled up headphones in time to avoid getting pantsed by a guest star.

In PEOPLE’s exclusive sneak peek at the episode, the Joker is Quinn, and the pantsers are his heroes, Jay and Silent Bob.

“This is it,” he says. “This is a big one for me. The way I met Kevin and Jay is I was such a huge fan of Jay and Silent Bob. I started working for Kevin, and now here we are, 25 years later, we’re getting to work together on my TV show. Legends come here to work with us! I’m so excited.”

The clock starts, and Quinn enlists an unsuspecting tourist to untangle his headphones. But within seconds, Jay and Silent Bob emerge from around the corner and start heading towards their target.

“Q is for quick!” they shout, breaking into a sprint.

Spoiler alert: Q wasn’t quick enough, and he gets pantsed — big time.

In celebration of the 200-episode milestone, truTV will run an “Every Impractical Jokers Ever” marathon, airing every episode of the show starting this Sunday. The marathon will be followed by two special episodes looking back at the show so far, leading immediately into the 200th episode. During the 200th episode, viewers will get a sneak peek at Impractical Jokers: The Movie, opening in select theaters nationwide on Feb. 21.

“Celebrating 200 Episodes: The First Hundred“ airs Feb. 13 at 9:00 p.m. ET on truTV, followed by “Celebrating 200 Episodes: The Second Hundred” at 9:30 p.m. ET, followed by the 200th episode at 10 p.m. ET.