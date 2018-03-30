Imposters' Parker Young Is Engaged to His High School Sweetheart — and They're Expecting a Baby!

For Parker Young, International Women’s Day served as more than just a day to honor the women in his life. On March 8, the Imposters actor revealed on social media that he’s expecting a baby girl with his high school sweetheart Stephanie Weber, whom he proposed to during the beachside sex reveal.

“She was 15 when I met her and I was 17, so this ring has been a long time coming,” Young, 29, tells PEOPLE exclusively in this week’s issue, on stands Friday. “We had been together so long and it just worked, that I had really no intention of taking it that next step. I had the mentality that if it ain’t broke, don’t fix it.”

So why did the Bravo star decide to pop the question?

“We finally got pregnant and we were doing the reveal, and there’s family in town and friends, and I was like, I think this is a good time to do it,” explains Parker, who reveals that the couple suffered a miscarriage prior to conceiving their baby girl.

“Two weeks before I’m scrambling and I found a ring. We’re on the beach with the friends and family and we had smoke bombs and we didn’t know if it was going to be blue or pink. It shot pink smoke and I took a knee, and it was a pretty special moment for us.”

Young isn’t quite used to all the changes that are happening in his life.

“It’s still not really real for me yet,” the Arrow alum says. “Fiancée, I do not like that word! It freaks me out. I’ll say wife or my girlfriend, baby mama, but fiancée, I think that should stay in France, wherever that came from. But she gets to feel the baby, so to her it’s a real thing. To me, my baby mama just looks like she had a couple burritos.”

Before he becomes a father later this year, Young is taking advantage of his free time in San Diego, where the longtime pair moved to be closer to his parents after Imposters finished filming in December.

“I’ve been so happy to be home and to be settled and I’ve just been sailing and skateboarding and golfing and [practicing] jujitsu,” Young says. “I just want to learn a bunch of cool kind of things. I was like, I’m gonna be a daddy and there’s all these things I don’t know how to do yet!”

Imposters season 2 premieres Thursday on Bravo at 10 p.m. ET.