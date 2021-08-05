Impeachment: American Crime Story Teaser: Beanie Feldstein Enters the Oval Office as Monica Lewinsky

The FX series will cover the affair between Monica Lewinsky and former president Bill Clinton

Beanie Feldstein is stepping into Monica Lewinsky's shoes.

On Wednesday, FX released its first teaser for Impeachment: American Crime Story, which will cover the affair between the former White House intern and former president Bill Clinton that ultimately led to the latter's impeachment.

Coming in a little over one minute, the teaser shows Feldstein — dressed as Lewinsky in a burgundy dress — walking through the corridors of the White House before entering the Oval Office. A figure bearing resemblance to Clinton can be seen sitting at the Resolute desk.

"Their crisis made history. This is her story," the network teased on its social media accounts.

Clinton was impeached by the House of Representatives in December 1998 on charges of perjury and obstruction of justice for his attempts at covering up his affair with Lewinsky. The Senate voted in February 1999 to acquit him of those charges, allowing him to serve out the remainder of his second term.

Written by Sarah Burgess, Impeachment will primarily be told from perspectives of Lewinsky, Linda Tripp and Paula Jones, whose sexual harassment lawsuit against Clinton led to the exposure of his affair with Lewinsky.

Sarah Paulson — who previously appeared on The People v. O. J. Simpson: American Crime Story — stars in the series as Tripp, the former U.S. civil servant whose secret tape recordings of her conversations with Lewinsky helped expose the affair.

Lewinsky serves as a producer on the show, which is based on Jeffrey Toobin's book A Vast Conspiracy: The Real Story of the Sex Scandal That Nearly Brought Down a President.

The anti-bullying activist previously revisited the troubled time in her life for the 2018 A&E documentary series called The Clinton Affair.

She later wrote in an essay for Vanity Fair that participating in the documentary forced her "to acknowledge to myself past behavior that I still regret and feel ashamed of."

"There were many, many moments when I questioned not just the decision to participate, but my sanity itself," Lewinsky wrote. "Despite all of the ways I tried to protect my mental health, it was still challenging."