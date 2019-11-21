Iliza Shlesinger Roasts Her Own Wedding in Netflix Special Unveiled: 'It Is Not All Perfection'

Iliza Shlesinger is happily married — but she’s not claiming to live some fairy tale.

The comedian talks to PEOPLE in this week’s issue about her new Netflix special Unveiled, in which she roasts everything from nuptials to feminism and gives “commentary on evolution on thinking and life.”

“I had the experience of getting married, and I love my husband, and it was a beautiful day, but it is not all perfection,” she says. “Women were expected to go through this flawlessly, and I’m here to tell you, it’s very human to have some negative thoughts on that day.”

The Last Comic Standing alumna, who married chef Noah Galuten in June 2018, laughs her way through the often-extravagant and antiquated traditions that come with a wedding day.

“As with wedding photos and social media, these are the highlights of our lives that we show people, and we can hold these two ideas equally in our mind: that you can look beautiful and be annoyed at the same time,” she says. “I think that’s almost the crux of a lot of women’s existence. All this effort goes into making everything look perfect, but I just wanted to give a peek at the darker side of it.”

While she knows some people might be left feeling targeted by the special’s jokes, the 36-year-old knows that’s part of the gig.

“What’s important for me is to only be honest,” she says. “As comics, our job is to hold up a mirror to society and take a magnifying lens to our behaviors.”

The show is a special one for Shlesinger, as she got to give a final goodbye to her beloved dog Blanche, who died just weeks after she recorded it. Blanche participated in many of her specials and always hit the road with her on tour.

“The way she appears in it is angelic and beautiful, so it’s a good way to have her frozen in people’s memories. Animals die, and I couldn’t have asked for a better, little partner on my journey in comedy so far,” she says. “I’m so glad that we were able to do that last thing together. It was a proper send-off for the most special woman I know.”

Image zoom

Now five specials in, Shlesinger says her comedy has adapted as she’s matured and the world around her has changed.

“My comedy evolves with me as a person,” she says. “It’s important to always be changing and learning and evolving, not just for yourself, but for your audience. I want my audience to age with me and grow with me. If I’m making the same joke at 36 that I was making in my early 20s, that’s a problem.”

Image zoom Iliza Shlesinger Andrew H. Walker/Shutterstock

From her jokes about Vineyard Vines to gushing about her love for Garth Brooks, the comedian’s hysterical, animated voices — including the deep-voiced demon and high-pitched valley girl — set her specials apart.

“I love a textured stand-up act,” she says. “The voice is my summation of a character assessment of the whole group of people. It’s me conveying an emotion through the usage of the voice!”

Along with her newly released Netflix special, Shlesinger will also be heading on the worldwide The Forever Tour in January.

“Giving an energetic live show to my fans is my favorite part of the job,” she adds. “I’m so excited to be returning to these awesome fans and meeting new fans for my best tour yet.”

Unveiled is now streaming on Netflix.