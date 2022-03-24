Iliza Shlesinger Announces New Book All Things Aside, Promises No Sentences Start with 'I'm Sorry'

Iliza Shlesinger is bringing her comedy to your eyes, again, with her new book All Things Aside.

In addition to her five Netflix specials, the feature film Good on Paper and recently becoming a mom, the stand-up comedian also found time to write another book — a collection of essays about everyday life.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

PEOPLE exclusively shares the cover art for the star's upcoming book, which will be released in October.

"There's always going to be jokes — because that's who I am," Shlesinger tells PEOPLE. "But I took this opportunity at 38, 39 to really put my stamp on this and say, here are my thoughts on life thus far."

The comedian's ability to tackle any topic on stage, sprinkled with hilarious asides and unique characters, has catapulted her to fame. She won NBC's Last Comic Standing in 2008 and regularly performs to sold-out venues worldwide.

In 2021, she wrote and starred in the comedy Good on Paper, based on her own real-life experience with a toxic ex-boyfriend. Now, Shlesinger, who welcomed a daughter with husband Noah Galuten in January, is spinning her new experiences into comedic gold and sage advice.

Iliza Shlesinger Credit: Christopher Patey/Abrams Image

In the book, Shlesinger shares that she is "not equivocating, not beginning sentences with 'I'm sorry.' Just speaking as if I were a man, just saying exactly what I felt, taking the piss out of some things, making fun of myself."

Shlesinger was intentional with the small details in All Things Aside, from her varying font choices. "If I'm going to say 'live, laugh, love,' it's going to be in a tacky script," she says, including the tiny piece of lettuce stuck in her teeth on the front cover. "I want them to see it at a Hudson News and pick it up and be like, 'Oh, no, there's a smudge on the cover.' "

The book's back cover, which depicts the behind-the-scenes chaos at Shlesinger's photoshoot, provides a hint to one of the takeaway themes of All Things Aside.

"It's me saying as great as everything might look, or as great as somebody might come across, there's always a billion things going on to make that happen," adds Shlesinger. "And only a maniac puts on the whole outfit if you're only filming from the shoulders up."

In the foreword of All Things Aside, Margaret Cho praises Shlesinger's take on the world. "Every woman has something to gain from the Everywoman Iliza presents in her hilarious and astute worldview," Cho writes.