Ilana Glazer's Political Event at Brooklyn Synagogue Canceled over Anti-Semitic Graffiti

A political event that was scheduled to be hosted by Ilana Glazer at a Brooklyn synagogue on Thursday was canceled after numerous anti-Semitic messages were found on the property.

A Public Information Officer for the New York Police Department confirmed to PEOPLE that graffiti markings were found inside the Union Temple of Brooklyn at “several locations.”

On the first floor staircase, the word, “Hitler,” was discovered, while inside the third-floor staircase the words, “Jews better be ready” were written with black marker.

On the fourth floor, graffiti reading “die jew rats we are here” and “end is now” were also found.

The incident is currently being investigated by the NYPD’s hate crime task force. A suspect has not yet been identified.

Around 8:30 p.m. on Thursday, Glazer told the assembled crowd, who had yet to be allowed to enter into the auditorium, that the event had been canceled, according to the New York Post.

“She shared that the Brooklyn synagogue, where the event was scheduled to take place, was vandalized with anti-Semitic slurs and other hateful words two hours before the talks were to begin. As such, she didn’t feel comfortable ushering 200 people into the enclosed space,” wrote a social media user on Facebook, who had purchased tickets to the event.

In a video posted from Glazer’s announcement, the Broad City star, 31, stands on a chair while delivering the news. She went on to encourage the audience to remain politically active.

The event, part of Glazer’s 4-part The Generator Series, is aimed toward educating voters about local progressive candidates and activists, as a lead-up to the midterm elections.

One of the scheduled guests for the event, Senate hopeful Andrew Gounardes, later said he would be happy to do another version of the event.

“We fight intimidation, bigotry, and hate by refusing to be silent, spreading compassion for all, and straight up taking our country back at the ballot box,” he wrote on Twitter.

The graffiti was discovered less than a week after 11 people were killed and six people were injured by a gunman at a synagogue in Pittsburgh.