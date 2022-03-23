Vanderpump Rules' James Kennedy and New Girlfriend Ally Lewber Make Their Red Carpet Debut

James Kennedy and Ally Lewber stepped out for their first red carpet together on Tuesday night at the 2022 iHeart Radio Music Awards.

Kennedy, 30, shared an Instagram Story of their car ride together to the red carpet, as well as a few videos of performances throughout the night. In some of his clips, Lewber appeared beside him.

Also at the same event was the Vanderpump Rules star's ex-fiancée, Raquel Leviss.

Last week, Kennedy confirmed his relationship with Lewber in a vacation post on Instagram. Kennedy shared snaps of himself kissing Lewber in Tulum. "Only the most magical trip I've ever experienced in my entire life,here's a little slide show of todays adventure…. Share the love people! and the positivity! cause life's too short," he captioned the photos.

Kennedy and Leviss, 27, were engaged in May 2021 after five years of dating. They announced their split in December. Leviss opened up about her decision to end the relationship in a conversation on costar Scheana Shay's Scheananigans podcast.

"It was getting to the point where my family and him were not meshing well and the future of Thanksgivings and Christmases and holidays was looking like it was going to be either James or my family," Leviss said at the time. "Especially like if we had a baby, James would make my parents out as like the not-good grandparents and kind of put that in [our kids'] heads. Just foreseeing this future and what it was all coming down to and I was like, 'I don't want that.' "

During the Vanderpump Rules reunion special in January, during which they announced their split to the cast, Kennedy and Leviss shared more about why their relationship ended.