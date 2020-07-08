Idris Elba Teases Luther Return: 'We Are This Close to Making a Film'

Luther fans, rejoice!

Idris Elba has once again teased turning his hit BBC detective drama into a feature film, more than a year after season 5 aired in 2019.

According to SkyNews, during a Zoom Q&A for his current show, In The Long Run — a semi-autobiographical comedy based on his own experiences growing up in London — Elba, 47, touched on Luther's potential future.

"There isn't a real formal plan for Luther at the moment," he said. "I've made it very clear that I'd like to see Luther come back as a film. And I can tell you this, that we are this close to making a film of Luther."

The psychological crime drama starring Elba as Detective Chief Inspector John Luther and Ruth Wilson as Alice Morgan premiered in 2010 and ran for five seasons, with Luther making his last small screen appearance in January 2019 after a four-year gap.

The series ended on a cliff-hanger, leaving the opportunity for potential exploration in a follow-up cinematic release.

Before the series' fifth season aired, Elba teased the idea of a Luther film in 2018, telling Metro at the time, "Luther has all the ingredients to echo those classic films of the 90s like Seven and Along Came A Spider and I think what we'd like to attempt is use that as a blueprint to create it."