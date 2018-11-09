Sexiest Man Alive Idris Elba Is Back as Luther in First Footage from New Series

Derek Lawrence
November 09, 2018 11:19 AM

Who needs to be James Bond when you are already Luther?

It’s been almost three years since the fourth series of Luther, but Idris Elba, a.k.a. PEOPLE’s Sexiest Man Alive, is back as the titular detective in the first footage released from the upcoming new series.

In the clip, which can be seen below, we find Luther tied up to a chair by gangster George Cornelius (Patrick Malahide), who is looking for his son. Our favorite troubled London detective claims to have no idea where Alistair is, prompting George to play a game of Russian roulette with Luther, only that the gun is just pointed at his head. Like he always does, Luther finds a way to soon take control.

Steffan Hill/BBC America

David Burton

Series 5, which is currently without a premiere date on BBC One or BBC America, is expected to mark the return of Ruth Wilson as the twisted Alice Morgan, who shares a unique connection with Luther. Her alleged death was a major part of series 4.

