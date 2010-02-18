Idol Shakeup: Tim Urban Replaces Chris Golightly in Top 24

A surprise exit on American Idol has added extra drama to the typical tears and triumph at the end of the Hollywood round.

Curly-haired Chris Golightly is out of the competition.

“It has been determined that Chris Golightly is ineligible to continue in the competition,” a press release from FOX says. “American Idol contestant Tim Urban has replaced Golightly as part of the Top 24.”

Hours after the disqualification was revealed, host Ryan Seacrest posted the same statement on his Twitter page, where he also announced that for the first time this year’s contestants will have MySpace, Twitter and Facebook pages on the Idol hub. Seacrest did not elaborate on why Golightly was booted.

Golightly is a 19-year-old Texas native who spoke in earlier rounds of bouncing among many different foster homes as a child.