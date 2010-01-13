Idol Flashback: Justin Williams Performs with Kris Allen

Justin Williams, who auditioned in Boston on Tuesday’s season premiere of American Idol, is a Hollywood veteran! (Sort of.) The vocal coach, who sang “Feelin’ Good” and earned a golden ticket, has been down that road before. Last year, he performed a group number during Hollywood week with season 8 winner Kris Allen and judges’ save recipient Matt Giraud. Check him out, singing the Jackson 5‘s “I Want You Back.”