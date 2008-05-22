Idol Finale Performances: Who Was Your Favorite?

The two-hour, live broadcast of American Idol that culminated in David Cook being crowned the winner was jam-packed with performances from the season’s finalists, the Top 12, a rejected contestant, Idol alumni, music legends, teen popsters and comedians. But which performance was your favorite?

Tell us: Whose Idol finale performance did you love? Whose could you have done without?

David Cook and David Archuleta: “Hero”‘ Seal and Syesha Mercado: “Waiting for You” Jason Castro: “Hallelujah” Donna Summer & Top 6 WomenCarly Smithson and Michael Johns: “The Letter” Bryan Adams and the Top 6 MenZZ Top and David Cook: “Sharp Dressed Man” Graham Nash and Brooke White: “Teach Your Children” The Jonas Brothers: “S.O.S.” Renaldo Lapuz: “We’re Brothers Forever” One Republic & David Archuleta: “Apologize” Jordin Sparks: “One Step At a Time” Gladys Knight, Ben Stiller, Jack Black, Robert Downey Jr.: “Midnight Train to Georgia” Carrie Underwood: “Last Name” George Michael and the Top 12American Idol David Cook: “Time of My Life” Frank Micelotta/Getty