Idol: Anoop Desai & Lil Rounds Leave In Double Elimination

After disco night on Idol, comes disco inferno. Because of the judges’ save of Matt Giraud last week, two singers instead of one were slated to go on Wednesday’s show.

Lil Rounds, frequent visitor to the bottom rungs, was eliminated first — but treated very gently by Ryan, maybe as testimony to the high expectations she’d raised at the start of the season and her willingness to confront the judges when they faulted her.

“We need someone like you in this competition,” he said of her drive, then called her “one of the most courageous contestants.”

Then it was time to say farewell to Anoop Desai — another singer who couldn’t seem to figure out how to navigate what must be a weird energy flow of having to sing one big number one night a week before an audience of millions and a panel of unpredictable judges.

(Whoa — and wasn’t Simon cranky? When Ryan tried to ask him his thoughts on Danny Gokey, he waved him off: “You’re being facetious — go back to the contestants.”)

The one disturbing development was that Allison Iraheta instead of Matt wound up in the bottom. She’s a powerful singer, the judges love her, her performance on Tuesday arguably showed much greater natural confidence than Matt’s, so what’s the problem here?

The hour included Paula Abdul‘s choreography for the opening group number, a not very danceable medley of songs by aging disco hit-makers, and a performance by former Idol runner-up David Archuleta. He sang a slightly rocky pop song, “Touch My Hand,” then told Anoop and Allison, “It’s amazing to see where you can go after this.”

Tonight, at least, Allison doesn’t have to worry about that. — Tom Gliatto

Tell us: Did America make the right decision? Will you miss Anoop and Lil? Which one will be successful? M Becker/American Idol 2009/Getty(2)