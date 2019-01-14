Watch Identical Twin Sisters Marry Identical Twin Brothers In Upcoming TLC Special

You may now kiss the identical brides!

In the first look at TLC’s new special, Our Twinsane Wedding, identical twin sisters Brittany and Briana Deane give viewers an inside look at their August wedding to identical twin brothers, Joshua and Jeremy Salyers.

“We love being twins,” the two women, 32, say in unison in the clip, before the pair reveal how it had always been their “dream” to find two “identical twin princes” to wed.

The sisters, who wear identical outfits throughout the clip, said that in addition to constantly being asked whether they ever “switch romantic partners,” people don’t always understand their commitment to twinning culture.

Outlining their plan to live together as married couples and raise their families together, the sister shared, “That’s when we start to lose people.”

During the one-hour special, viewers will get an up-close look at the pairs’ bonds and their road to marriage.

Jeremy, Briana, Joshua and Brittany Salyers Courtesy TLC

The two identical couples wed in a joint ceremony at the 2018 Twins Days Festival in Twinsburg, Ohio — where they first met the previous year. In keeping with the twinning theme, the couples were married by identical twin ministers in the ceremony themed, “Twice Upon a Time.”

“It’s really been a fairy tale come true. Marrying twins is something that’s very important to us,” Briana (who married Jeremy) previously told PEOPLE, describing the ceremony as a “double fairy tale.” “Even when we were little girls I can remember being in kindergarten, knowing that that is what we saw for ourselves.”

Brittany added: “We knew that the chances were incredibly scarce. The stars had to align for our dreams to come true. I get to marry the man of my dreams and at the same time I get to look over next to me and see my twin sister marrying the man of her dreams.”

The sisters said their husbands vowed to never marry unless they fell in love with identical twins sisters.

“If they couldn’t find identical twin girls that matched up well with them, they were never getting married,” Brittany said. “I think that they experienced a lot of the same challenges dating what we call singletons, that means non-twins. It’s hard when you’re dating someone and they don’t understand the twin bond.”

Our Twinsane Wedding premieres Feb. 11 at 10 p.m. ET on TLC.