ID Announces New Tiger King Follow-Up, Investigating the Strange World of Joe Exotic

The tale of eccentric zookeeper “Joe Exotic” is far from over.

Joseph Maldonado-Passage will be at the center of a new Investigation Discovery special, which is being billed as the “definitive sequel” to Netflix’s hit docuseries Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness.

Titled Investigating the Strange World of Joe Exotic, the special will feature never-before-seen footage and reveal “the secrets only Joe Knows,” according to the network.

The special will also “search to answer the one question every person in America is asking themselves right now: although she’s denied it, is Carole Baskin responsible for the disappearance of her husband, Don Lewis?” (Baskin has denied this repeatedly, calling the claims by her rival in Tiger King “salacious and sensational.”).

“Viewers are understandably riveted by Netflix’s ‘Tiger King,’ but the millions of true crime fans around the world were left wanting more,” said Henry Schleiff, group president of ID, Travel Channel, American Heroes Channel and Destination America. “ID is the perfect place to find the inevitable sequel to this drama – featuring a missing husband, a hit man, and the illegal business of exotic animals. It’s time to let the cat out of the bag and address the lingering questions that viewers demand be answered.”

A premiere date has yet to be announced for the new special.

In more good news for Tiger King fans, zookeeper Jeff Lowe has also claimed that Netflix is adding an extra episode to its seven-part show.

“Netflix is adding one more episode, we’ll be on next week. We’re filming here tomorrow,” Lowe said in a Cameo video shared by Los Angeles Dodgers player Justin Turner.

A rep for Netflix did not respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment.

Back in November, Universal Content Productions also announced that an adaptation of the Wondery podcast Joe Exotic was in the works, which would star Saturday Night Live alumna Kate McKinnon as Baskin, though other roles have yet to be cast.

Maldonado-Passage, 57, was found guilty in 2019 for paying a hitman $3,000 to kill Baskin, who he considered his rival. The disgraced zookeeper is currently in Grady County Jail in Oklahoma.