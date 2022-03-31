<p>Call it the longest one-night stand in Seattle Grace Mercy West history. From the moment Meredith Grey (Ellen Pompeo) and Derek Shepherd (Patrick Dempsey) drunkenly stumbled out of Joe's Bar to the first of many rendezvous (often in the hospital staff lounge), fans instantly knew this coupling would be the beating heart of Grey's Anatomy. (It was absolutely devastating when Derek shockingly died in a car crash, and yet there was no revolt when Mer and Der reunited in an otherworldly encounter — unlike another couple from the show we shall not name.) Suffice it to say, we pick them. We choose them. We love them.</p>