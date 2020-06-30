Ice-T Says Wife Coco Austin’s Dad Is Hospitalized in Arizona with Coronavirus
Coco Austin's father is seen wearing an oxygen mask in the photo
Ice-T is thinking of his father-in-law, who has been hospitalized while fighting the coronavirus.
On Tuesday, the rapper and Law & Order: SVU actor shared a photo of his wife Coco Austin's father lying in a hospital bed in Arizona.
"Coco’s father checked into the Hospital yesterday. Covid in AZ," he wrote.
Austin's father is also seen wearing an oxygen mask in the photo.
Ice-T, who shares 4-year-old daughter Chanel with Austin, has been outspoken about following guidelines to help reduce the risk of spreading coronavirus, which includes practicing social distancing and wearing a mask in public.
"At this point, wearing a Mask in public is more of an IQ test," he tweeted over the weekend.
While it's unclear when Austin's father was diagnosed with the viral respiratory illness, Arizona is among United States locations seeing their highest number of new coronavirus cases yet as they continue to pull back stay-at-home restrictions.
RELATED: Arizona, Florida and Texas See Their Highest Number of New Coronavirus Cases in the Last Week
Arizona hit their highest daily total earlier this month, documenting around three times more than their daily totals in April and May. The state is now close to running out of hospital beds with more than 1,400 hospitalizations, their highest yet.
In both Florida and Arizona, restaurants that had reopened to indoor dining have since closed after employees contracted COVID-19, The Washington Post reported.
