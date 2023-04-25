Ice-T Teases Kelli Giddish's Return to 'Law & Order: Organized Crime' for Upcoming Finale

Kelli Giddish stepped away from the role of Amanda Rollins on Law & Order: SVU last year

By
Published on April 25, 2023 10:53 AM
Ice-T, Kelli Giddish
Photo: Cindy Ord/NBCUniversal/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty

Kelli Giddish is back … again!

The actress is stepping back into the shoes of Amanda Rollins for the upcoming Law & Order: Organized Crime finale.

Giddish was seen in action in a tweet from SVU star Ice-T, who will appear on Organized Crime as part of a franchise crossover. "SVU wrapped for Season 24 But look who's filming right now for the Organized Crime season finale crossover!" he captioned a selfie of the pair.

Giddish's return to the SVU franchise comes just one week after she filmed for the season finale of Law & Order: SVU. At the time, she was pictured alongside former costars Mariska Hargitay and Christopher Meloni on the streets of New York City.

Ice T Teases Kelli Giddish’s Return to SVU: Organized Crime for Upcoming Finale
ICE T/Twitter

Giddish left NBC's SVU franchise last year after 12 seasons. Addressing her departure plan, she shared an emotional statement about her long-term involvement in the crime drama.

"There is simply no other character on TV like Rollins," Giddish said in a previous statement to PEOPLE. "She's grown and changed, and I have as well. I started on this show when I was in my late 20s and I'm grateful I got to spend so many of my adult years with Rollins in my life."

Later explaining the reason for her exit, Giddish told Variety that it's just that "time in the Rollins storyline" for her to leave.

"I felt like where it was heading, and where it headed last night, just seemed the right place to leave it right now," she said of her initial final episode. "I am so excited about things going on in my personal life and kind of the mirroring of what's going on in my personal life and in Rollins,' there's a lot of joy to be experienced."

PEOPLE later confirmed Giddish would make a guest appearance on both SVU and Organized Crime with potential good news after she was married in her final episode.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Law & Order: SVU airs new episodes Thursdays a 9 p.m. ET on NBC, and Law & Order: Organized Crime airs Thursdays a 10 p.m. ET on NBC.

Related Articles
Mariska Hargitay, Kelli Giddish and Christopher Meloni are seen at film set of the 'Law & Order: Organized Crime'
Mariska Hargitay and Christopher Meloni Reunite with 'SVU' Alum Kelli Giddish to Film Season Finale
LAW & ORDER: SPECIAL VICTIMS UNIT -- Season: 24 -- Pictured: Kelli Giddish as Detective Amanda
Rollins Returns! Kelli Giddish Will Reprise Her 'Law & Order: SVU' Role in Season 24 Finale
Ice-T and Kelli Giddish
Ice-T Jokes He Had to 'Check on My Pulse' After Learning Kelli Giddish Was Leaving 'SVU'
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 12: 74th ANNUAL PRIMETIME EMMY AWARDS -- Pictured: Christopher Meloni and Mariska Hargitay arrives to the 74th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards held at the Microsoft Theater on September 12, 2022. -- (Photo by Evans Vestal Ward/NBC via Getty Images)
Mariska Hargitay Pokes Fun at Christopher Meloni's Bald Head: 'Rapunzel, Let Down Your Hair'
LAW & ORDER: SPECIAL VICTIMS UNIT -- "Did You Believe in Miracles?" Episode 23020 -- Pictured: (l-r) Ryan Buggle as Noah Porter Benson, Mariska Hargitay as Captain Olivia Benson
'SVU' Actor Ryan Buggle on Learning to Have 'Heart' from Mariska Hargitay and Gaming on Set with Ice-T
Law and Order SVU
'Law and Order: SVU', 'Chicago Fire' and 4 Other Dick Wolf Series Renewed at NBC
Mariska Hargitay attends the 2022 Glamour Women of the Year Awards; Jayne Mansfield and Mickey Hargitay attend the Makeup Artist Ball in Los Angeles
Mariska Hargitay Commemorates Late Mom Jayne Mansfield on What Would've Been Her 90th Birthday
LAW & ORDER: ORGANIZED CRIME -- Season: 3 -- Pictured: Danielle Mone Truitt as Sergeant Ayanna Bell
'Law & Order' 's Danielle Moné Truitt Thinks Fans Were 'Tricked; By Stabler and Benson Kiss Tease
FBI Crossover
Dylan McDermott Teases 'Greatest Crossover Event Ever' Ahead of 3-Hour 'FBI' Episode (Exclusive)
Christopher Meloni Upcoming Apparent Lip-Lock with SVU Costar Mariska Hargitay
Christopher Meloni Plays Coy After Upcoming Lip-Lock with Former Costar Mariska Hargitay Is Teased on 'SVU'
Law and Order SVU 24x09 Promo (HD) Fall Finale
'Law & Order: SVU' Teases Kelli Giddish's Final Episode — and a Surprise Wedding — in New Promo
Christopher Meloni Upcoming Apparent Lip-Lock with SVU Costar Mariska Hargitay
Mariska Hargitay Knows Benson and Stabler's Romance on 'Law & Order: SVU' Is 'Such a Long Time Coming'
Ice-T, Richard Belzer
Ice-T Opens Up About 'SVU' Costar Richard Belzer's Death 1 Month Later: 'Crushed Me'
Kelli Giddish is seen at film set of the 'Law and Order: Special Victims Unit' TV Series on August 17, 2022 in New York City.
'Law & Order: SVU' Star Kelli Giddish Exits Series After 12 Seasons
LAW & ORDER: SPECIAL VICTIMS UNIT -- "King of the Moon" Episode 24015 -- Pictured: (l-r) Bradley Whitford as Pence Humphreys, Mariska Hargitay
Bradley Whitford Is 'Ready' to Make a' West Wing' and 'Law & Order' Crossover Happen: 'Let's Do It'
LAW & ORDER: SPECIAL VICTIMS UNIT -- "And A Trauma In A Pear Tree" Episode 24009 -- Pictured: Kelli Giddish as Det. Amanda Rollins
'Law & Order: SVU' Wedding! Get a First Look at Rollins and Carisi Saying 'I Do'