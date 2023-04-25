Ice-T Teases Kelli Giddish's Return to 'Law & Order: Organized Crime' for Upcoming Finale

Kelli Giddish is back … again!

The actress is stepping back into the shoes of Amanda Rollins for the upcoming Law & Order: Organized Crime finale.

Giddish was seen in action in a tweet from SVU star Ice-T, who will appear on Organized Crime as part of a franchise crossover. "SVU wrapped for Season 24 But look who's filming right now for the Organized Crime season finale crossover!" he captioned a selfie of the pair.

Giddish's return to the SVU franchise comes just one week after she filmed for the season finale of Law & Order: SVU. At the time, she was pictured alongside former costars Mariska Hargitay and Christopher Meloni on the streets of New York City.

ICE T/Twitter

Giddish left NBC's SVU franchise last year after 12 seasons. Addressing her departure plan, she shared an emotional statement about her long-term involvement in the crime drama.

"There is simply no other character on TV like Rollins," Giddish said in a previous statement to PEOPLE. "She's grown and changed, and I have as well. I started on this show when I was in my late 20s and I'm grateful I got to spend so many of my adult years with Rollins in my life."

Later explaining the reason for her exit, Giddish told Variety that it's just that "time in the Rollins storyline" for her to leave.

"I felt like where it was heading, and where it headed last night, just seemed the right place to leave it right now," she said of her initial final episode. "I am so excited about things going on in my personal life and kind of the mirroring of what's going on in my personal life and in Rollins,' there's a lot of joy to be experienced."

PEOPLE later confirmed Giddish would make a guest appearance on both SVU and Organized Crime with potential good news after she was married in her final episode.

Law & Order: SVU airs new episodes Thursdays a 9 p.m. ET on NBC, and Law & Order: Organized Crime airs Thursdays a 10 p.m. ET on NBC.