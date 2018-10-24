Law & Order: SVU's Ice-T Arrested for Toll Evasion While Driving His New McLaren Sports Car

Ice-T had a real-life encounter with police — but this time, he was on the wrong side of the law.

The longtime Law & Order: SVU actor (real name Tracy Lauren Marrow) was arrested in New York early Wednesday morning by Port Authority police after he allegedly evaded a toll while approaching George Washington Bridge on the New Jersey side, according to TMZ.

The 60-year-old actor, who was driving a brand-new McLaren, reportedly attempted to cross the bridge in the E-ZPass lane but was pulled over by police officers, the website reports.

He was charged with theft of services, issued a summons and will be released on his own recognizance, The Port Authority of New York and New Jersey confirms to PEOPLE. He was also issued a summons for not having plates and registration.

He confirmed the arrest on Twitter, writing, “Cops went a little Extra. Coulda just wrote a ticket. In and out.. Moovin.”

Ice-T also said that just because he plays beloved Sgt. Odafin “Fin” Tutuola on television does not mean that he is above the law.

“I love how people think just because I ACT like a cop on SVU I get special treatment from real cops… lol,” he tweeted.

Despite the arrest, he is focusing on the positives in his life — specifically his 2½-year-old daughter, Chanel.

“In more IMPORTANT news… Chanel rode her first Roller Coaster! #Thingsthatmatter,” he tweeted alongside a sweet video of his daughter riding a roller coaster with mom Coco Austin.

Last December, Austin, 39, told PEOPLE at the Long Island Bulldog Rescue‘s annual Bash for the Bulldogs that her little girl will most likely be going into the family business of entertainment, as the proud parents have noticed their toddler’s outspoken personality and “sassy” character.

“It’s funny, we both have the side-eye thing going. Ice has the side eye. Everyone knows his famous side eye. She’s got her side eye down pat,” Austin said. “It’s hilarious.”

Ice-T and Coco Austin

“I think she has my personality. She’s very lovable, she’s very sweet,” the 38-year-old star added. “Of course, Ice is not like that. I think she’s got the attitude from dad, and she’s got my lovable personality. I’d say she’s a mix.”

And Chanel, who often matches with her mom, is already telling it like it is with an impressive lexicon.

“She is very sassy. She knows it all. She tells you everything that you should know. She teaches you,” Austin said. “You’re like, ‘Wait a minute, what are you saying to me?’ She’ll have full conversations with you about how the world goes. And she uses her hands too. She talks with her hands.”