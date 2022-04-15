iCarly's Nathan Kress Teases Possible Creddie Coupling in Show's Next Season: 'Jury's Still Out'

"From the beginning, I've been rooting for whatever their relationship is — whether it's a friendship or a romantic thing," Nathan Kress said

Creddie shippers might get their wish after all.

Speaking to Insider, iCarly star Nathan Kress opened up about the possibility of his character, Freddie Benson, officially getting together with Carly Shay, played by Miranda Cosgrove.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"From the beginning, I've been rooting for whatever their relationship is — whether it's a friendship or a romantic thing," said Kress, 29.

"Their relationship has developed a lot in the last 10 years and the jury's still out on whether they're an ideal romantic relationship," he continued. "I think that the dynamic would have to change substantially because, since the beginning of the original show, it's always been, 'Freddie loves Carly.'"

Freddie's not-so-secret crush on Carly was apparent from the original Nickelodeon show's premiere episode in 2007. But Carly did not feel the same most of the time.

The pals and neighbors briefly dated in the season 3 episode, titled "iSaved Your Life." Once Freddie realized their romantic relationship only formed because he prevented Carly from being hit by a taco truck, they broke up and agreed to potentially revisit their romance down the road. They later shared a brief kiss in the show's series finale.

On the Paramount+ revival of the same name, Carly and Freddie pretend to be in a relationship in the second season's premiere episode. They were even asked to be in a threesome in the show's debut season, a moment that occurred after realizing their hotel room during their fun weekend getaway was intended for "lovers in love."

Kress told Insider that if the two characters were to pursue a romantic relationship, "it's gotta be from a perspective of [Carly] sort of opening her eyes to that."

iCarly Credit: Lisa Rose/Viacom/Getty

"I certainly wouldn't mind it," he continued. "But I think it would just depend on how Carly reacts to this upcoming season and how it would push her forward in a season three."

While Kress has more skepticism about the romantic pairing, Cosgrove is fully on board. The 28-year-old actress previously told Entertainment Tonight that Carly and Freddie "might be end game."

"I don't think that Carly and Freddie are going to make a decision or end up together anytime soon. But it's definitely really fun to do those stories where we get to be together," she said last August. "I like Carly and Freddie's relationship, and Nathan's so much fun to work with in real life. So we had a really good time."

Nathan Kress and Miranda Cosgrove Credit: Emma McIntyre/Getty

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free weekly newsletter to get the biggest news of the week delivered to your inbox every Friday.

In a separate Insider interview, the Drake & Josh alum recently said Carly and Freddie are "meant to be together."

"Only because I like to think of things in a very fairy-tale, nice way," she continued. "I feel like I can totally see how a lot of people might like to see them actually in a real relationship because they've known each other ever since they were little kids."

Added Cosgrove, "They're best friends. They still live in the same building together and it seems like Freddie's always there for Carly and Carly is always there Freddie. They're always there for each other, no matter what."