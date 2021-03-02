iCarly's Jennette McCurdy Says She's 'Embarrassed' by Past Roles as She Confirms She Quit Acting

An iCarly revival is currently underway and set to premiere on Paramount+

Jennette McCurdy is opening up about her career as a child actor, which culminated with her role in Nickelodeon's iCarly.

On the most recent episode of her podcast, Empty Inside, McCurdy, 28, chatted with actress Anna Faris and said that acting was "always, always, always" difficult for her because of the anxiety she experienced when auditioning.

McCurdy said her mom was the one who signed her up for her acting career, and that she quit several years ago when her mom died.

"I quit a few years ago because I initially didn't want to do it," she said. "My mom put me in it when I was 6 and by sort of age, I guess, 10 or 11, I was the main financial support for my family."

"And it was very much the pressure of my family [not having] a lot of money, and this was the way out," she continued. "Which I actually think was helpful in driving me to some degree of success, because I don't think I would have been as ambitious if I didn't know that it was for my family."

McCurdy made appearances on various TV shows as a child, including episodes of Law & Order: Special Victims Unit, CSI, Malcolm in the Middle and Will & Grace, prior to working on iCarly.

She played Sam Puckett on the popular teen sitcom for six seasons until it wrapped in 2012, and later reprised her role in the spinoff Sam & Cat opposite Ariana Grande. The spinoff, a combination of iCarly and another Nickelodeon show, Victorious, was canceled after one season.

"I'm so ashamed of the parts I've done in the past, and I get that this answer is super unlikable," McCurdy told Faris on Empty Inside. "I resent my career in a lot of ways. I feel so unfulfilled by the roles that I played and felt like it was the most cheesy, embarrassing [thing]. I did the shows that I was on from like, 13 to 21, and by 15, I was already embarrassed."

"My friends at 15, they're not like, 'Oh, cool, you're on this Nickelodeon show.' It was embarrassing," she continued. "And I imagine there's a very different experience to be had with acting if you're proud of your roles, and if you feel fulfilled by them."

Deadline reported in December that an iCarly revival is in the works and set to premiere on Paramount+.