iCarly Revival Renewed for Season 2

The first season of the new iCarly premiered June 17 on Paramount+

The iCarly crew is coming back for more!

Paramount+ announced Thursday that its revival of the Nickelodeon series has been renewed for a second season. Production will begin in Los Angeles this fall.

Picking up nearly 10 years after the events that transpired in the original series, the revival finds Carly Shay (Miranda Cosgrove) navigating life in her twenties alongside her friends while returning to her internet stardom roots. OG cast members Jerry Trainor and Nathan Kress also returned for the new adaptation, joined by newcomers Laci Mosley and Jaidyn Triplett.

icarly reboot Credit: paramount plus/ youtube

iCarly previously ran for six seasons on Nickelodeon from 2007 to 2012. It was announced last December that Cosgrove, 28, Kress, 28, and Trainor, 44, would be reprising their former roles for the show's return. Fellow OG cast members Jennette McCurdy (Sam Puckett) and Noah Munck (Gibby) are not involved.

Ahead of the season 1 premiere in June, Cosgrove, who is also an executive producer, told PEOPLE she was enjoying "every second" of the experience.

"I've learned a lot of things really fast that I never knew about before," she said. "I'm getting to help edit all the episodes. I've never edited anything in my life. So seeing all the behind-the-scenes things, talking to the set designers from the very start, figuring all that out and seeing how they put the sets together — these are all things that I've never done before. So it's just been a real learning process."

"And I also just feel like I've gotten better at speaking up for myself," she added. "Because when you're being asked questions all day long about, 'Where should this go? What should we do? Do you think your character would say this?,' you really start to get used to it. People are looking to me and asking me questions, so I feel it's been really empowering and that's one of the things that I'm most proud of from this experience."