iCarly Revival's Official Trailer Sees Miranda Cosgrove's Character Navigating Life as Young Adult

After signing off in 2012, iCarly is back with an all-new revival series — and Paramount+ just dropped its first official trailer.

Picking up nearly 10 years after the events that transpired in the former Nickelodeon series of the same name, Carly Shay (Miranda Cosgrove) is navigating life in her twenties alongside her friends while returning to her internet stardom roots. OG cast members Jerry Trainor and Nathan Kress are also returning for the new adaptation while being joined by newcomers Laci Mosley and Jaidyn Triplett.

In the show's first trailer released Tuesday, Carly opens by introducing "the new iCarly" after a montage of moments from the former kids' series are shown. Carly's brother, Spencer Shay (Trainor), then tells her that he and Freddie Benson (Kress) will "help however we can."

After Carly says she's "glad" to hear Spencer's willingness to help, her big brother says "dammit" after realizing she wants him to recreate his iconic Baby Spencer segment. Spencer is later seen opening up bottles of beer for him and Freddie to drink.

Carly also asks Freddie if he can film her using a filter that makes her look like a "sexy alien" before she is later seen being out on a date.

icarly reboot Credit: paramount plus/ youtube

While trying to get back into her influencer roots, Carly's pal Harper (Mosley) leaves her with some sage advice: "This is your moment to shine! You need to be a trailblazer."

iCarly previously ran for six seasons on Nickelodeon from 2007 to 2012. In December, it was announced that Cosgrove, 28, Kress, 28, and Trainor, 44, will reprise their former roles for a revival series set at Paramount+. Fellow OG cast members Jennette McCurdy (Sam Puckett) and Noah Munck (Gibby) are not confirmed to return for the new show.

Cosgrove previously teased what fans can expect from the new iteration earlier this year. "iCarly was a huge part of my childhood and I have so many memories from my time making the show. I feel like I grew up alongside the viewers," Cosgrove told J-14 in January. "My biggest hope for the revival is that it brings the people who watched the original series a lot of joy."

"The new show is mainly being made with all the original fans in mind. Although we hope families will enjoy it together, this version of the show will be more mature and follow our lives now," she added.