WATCH: Miranda Cosgrove Returns to iCarly in Revival's New Opening Credits

iCarly has gotten an update!

Paramount+ released the opening credits for the revival of the beloved Nickelodeon series on Wednesday. While the theme song - Cosgrove's "Leave It All To Me" - remains the same, the opening sequence features an updated look to more closely match what technology looks like in 2021.

Along with original cast members Miranda Cosgrove, Jerry Trainor, and Nathan Kress, new stars Laci Mosley and Jaidyn Triplett also make an appearance.

There's even a blink-and-you'll-miss-it moment where Cosgrove recreates her infamous Drake and Josh can-holding meme.

The first official trailer for the upcoming series was released earlier this month, showing that the revival will pick up nearly 10 years after the original series left off, following Cosgrove's titular Carly Shay as she navigates young adulthood.

In the clip, Carly opens by introducing "the new iCarly" after a montage of moments from the former kids' series are shown. Carly's brother, Spencer Shay (Trainor), then tells her that he and Freddie Benson (Kress) will "help however we can."

iCarly ran for six seasons on Nickelodeon from 2007 to 2012, and the revival was announced last December. The cast celebrated Cosgrove's 28th birthday in May by revealing the premiere date: June 17.

"iCarly was a huge part of my childhood and I have so many memories from my time making the show. I feel like I grew up alongside the viewers," Cosgrove told J-14 in January.

"My biggest hope for the revival is that it brings the people who watched the original series a lot of joy," she she said. "The new show is mainly being made with all the original fans in mind. Although we hope families will enjoy it together, this version of the show will be more mature and follow our lives now."

