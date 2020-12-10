iCarly Revival in the Works Starring Miranda Cosgrove

The original Nickelodeon series ran for six seasons from 2007 to 2012

iCarly is coming back!

On Wednesday, TV Line reported that Miranda Cosgrove will soon be reprising her role as Carly Shay for a revival of the Nickelodeon comedy.

The series, which originally ran for six seasons on Nickelodeon from 2007 to 2012, will appear on Paramount+, an upcoming streaming service from ViacomCBS, Deadline reported. Stars Jerry Trainor (Spencer Shay) and Nathan Kress (Freddie Benson) are also set to return for the revival.

Viacom did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

iCarly was nominated in 2009, 2010, 2011, 2012 and 2013 at the Primetime Emmys for outstanding children's program, and followed Cosgrove as a budding web star.

Miranda Cosgrove

Since the series went off air, Cosgrove has had a few reunions with her former Nickelodeon costars, including a trip to Coachella with Jennette McCurdy in 2016. Two years later, she reunited with her former Drake and Josh costar Josh Peck in a video from YouTuber David Dobrik.

In 2018, Nickelodeon cut ties with Dan Schneider, who created iCarly and Drake & Josh, as well as Zoey 101 and several others.

"Following many conversations together about next directions and future opportunities, Nickelodeon and our long-time creative partner Dan Schneider/Schneider’s Bakery have agreed to not extend the current deal," Nickelodeon and Schneider said in a joint statement obtained by PEOPLE at the time.

"Since several Schneider’s Bakery projects are wrapping up, both sides agreed that this is a natural time for Nickelodeon and Schneider’s Bakery to pursue other opportunities and projects," the statement said.

"Dan and his Schneider’s Bakery team have created a string of lasting, groundbreaking hits over the years including iCarly, Drake & Josh, Victorious, Kenan & Kel and the current number-one hit show on Nickelodeon, Henry Danger," the statement continued.

"We thank Dan and his Schneider’s Bakery producers, executives and social media team for their immeasurable contributions to Nickelodeon, and we wish them the best in their future endeavors. And Dan and Schneider’s Bakery are proud of the work they did together with Nickelodeon and will always remain big fans of the network."