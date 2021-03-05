iCarly's Miranda Cosgrove, Jerry Trainor and Nathan Kress to Reunite at the Kids' Choice Awards

The iCarly gang is getting back together!

Stars Miranda Cosgrove, Jerry Trainor and Nathan Kress will reunite at the upcoming Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards on March 13, PEOPLE confirms.

The exciting news, first reported by Page Six, comes about three months after it was revealed that iCarly would be rebooted on Paramount+, an upcoming streaming service from ViacomCBS. The new series will be developed by Jay Kogen and Ali Schouten, according to TV Line.

The popular kids series originally ran for six seasons on Nickelodeon from 2007 to 2012, starring Cosgrove as Carly Shay, Trainor as her brother Spencer Shay and Kress as neighbor Freddie Benson. All three are set to reprise their roles in the reboot.

Image zoom Credit: Miranda Cosgrove/instagram

In January, the trio posed for a selfie while catching up on the set of the revival. In the photo, they happily stand in front of a set wall printed with the words: "iCarly Set 1."

Cosgrove, 27, posted the shot on her Instagram alongside an emoji of a blue heart. Meanwhile, Kress, 28, shared the same picture with the caption, "My people 🤗" and Trainor, 44, wrote on his account, "Prepare yourselves."

Jennette McCurdy, who was featured on the original series as Carly's best friend Sam Puckett, will not be appearing in the revival. McCurdy, 28, recently spoke out on her podcast, Empty Inside, about quitting acting several years ago and being "embarrassed" of her past roles.

Image zoom Credit: Everett

"I'm so ashamed of the parts I've done in the past, and I get that this answer is super unlikable," said McCurdy, who also starred in an iCarly spinoff, Sam & Cat, opposite Ariana Grande.

"I resent my career in a lot of ways," she added to guest Anna Faris. "I feel so unfulfilled by the roles that I played and felt like it was the most cheesy, embarrassing [thing]. I did the shows that I was on from like, 13 to 21, and by 15, I was already embarrassed."

"My friends at 15, they're not like, 'Oh, cool, you're on this Nickelodeon show.' It was embarrassing," McCurdy said. "And I imagine there's a very different experience to be had with acting if you're proud of your roles, and if you feel fulfilled by them."