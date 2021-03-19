Miranda Cosgrove, Nathan Kress and Jerry Trainor revealed how their characters' lives have changed since the show ended in 2012

iCarly Cast Says Status of Freddie and Carly's Romance in Revival Is 'Too Juicy to Say'

Nickelodeon has some tricks up its sleeve for the upcoming iCarly revival!

The original cast of the sitcom — Miranda Cosgrove, Nathan Kress and Jerry Trainor — shared some exciting details about the Paramount+ revival, which picks up nearly 10 years after the original series finale, during an interview with Entertainment Tonight.

Trainor, 44, said that the upcoming 13-episode season features "a lot of secrets" that will certainly keep fans on their toes.

"I'll say the scripts are really funny, but I don't think anyone is expecting what we're doing," he told ET. "I don't think a revival has been done quite this way."

During the interview, the trio were asked whether Freddie and Carly will be romantically linked, after the pair kissed in the series finale.

"I have no idea, and even if I did know, I wouldn't tell you," Kress, 28, joked to ET. "We gotta keep things spicy for the folks at home. Right, Miranda?"

"Yeah, let's keep things spicy," the actress said.

"Too juicy to say," Trainor said.

The three also revealed details about how their characters' lives have changed since the show ended in 2012.

"I have a kid [on the show] now, so that changes the dynamic a little bit," Kress said.

Kress, whose wife, London Elise Kress, is pregnant and due in a few weeks, added, "Yeah in two weeks I'll have two kids. So just kids everywhere."

"I have no kids," Trainor quipped, with Cosgrove, 27, adding, "Me either."

"Miranda, no kids. In the show, no kids," Trainor added.

"It feels kind of crazy," Cosgrove told ET. "We did the first table read about a week or so ago, and it was kind of insane — like, just getting everybody back together again, and it was really fun."

The revival is expected to feature some of the original cast members, as well as a few new faces.

Jaidyn Triplett is set to play Freddie's stepdaughter and Laci Mosley will be joining the gang as Carly's new best friend.

"The cool part is what makes it different too is we have new characters that are coming," Kress said. "It's a lot of familiar faces, but there's new people involved who are going to change up the story a ton and will make it very interesting and I think somewhat unexpected."

iCarly originally ran for six seasons on Nickelodeon from 2007 to 2012. The show, which centered around a group of friends creating a web series, was nominated in 2009, 2010, 2011, 2012 and 2013 at the Primetime Emmys for outstanding children's program.