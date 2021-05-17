iCarly Cast Speaks Out on Racist DMs Received by Laci Mosley: ‘It’s Heartbreaking’

“I felt silly being upset by racism cause it's just how this terrible planet is but sometimes it still catches me off guard,” Laci Mosley wrote in response

iCarly announced the cast of the upcoming reboot Friday, leading to racist attacks against new cast member Laci Mosley.

Mosley, 29, is playing the character of Harper who is Miranda Cosgroves' character Carly's best friend.

Several fans of the original sitcom falsely believed the Black actress was replacing Jennette McCurdy's character Sam Puckett. McCurdy, 28, did not return for the reboot.

Sharing photos of the racist comments and slurs she received, Mosley wrote in a since-deleted Instagram Story, "Get the f— out of my comments with this f—— racist ass bulls—. You will be blocked and you will never see me again honey."

"I've been deleting and blocking people but I can't be bothered anymore," Mosley added. "Stay mad. I felt silly being upset by racism cause it's just how this terrible planet is but sometimes it still catches me off guard."

The iCarly star later tweeted that she learned racist comments were also being made about her on TikTok.

"My sister telling me that she saw several videos about me on TikTok being racist as f— broke my heart. Me and my sister are 13 years apart, she's like my child and her having to see this s— broke me. I don't know what's wrong with you people but you need to seek help," Mosley tweeted.

In another tweet, she said, "I'm gonna thug it out y'all can't break me. I've been through too much. But f— you weirdos, being a Black woman is so hard but so lit I'm gonna go harder you'll be mad forever."

Mosley later apologized for using expletives, writing, "I shouldn't have been cursing in this response but I was really caught off guard by the onslaught of racist trolls. I deleted a lot of comments but they keep coming on every platform."

"Being a Black woman is exhausting. We all deserve better," she added.

Paramount+ and iCarly released a joint statement about the comments.

"iCarly are proud to be racially diverse, not only in our crew but in our cast. We have recently seen reports of racism towards a member of our iCarly cast, and it is not acceptable!" the company wrote.

The statement concluded, "Please think about your words and take time to understand what you say can impact other people. Thank you."

Cosgrove, Jerry Trainor and newcomer Jaidyn Triplett were among cast members to repost the statement on their respective Instagram Stories.

One of the show's writers, Franchesca Ramsey, also spoke out against the racist comments.

"Hey #iCarly tweeps! I'm seeing a looooot of racist abuse being hurled at one of our stars & I'd love if you'd join me in calling it out it when/if you see it," Ramsey wrote.

She continued in another tweet, writing, "I'm sad this has to be said but if I'm being honest...I kinda expected it. And I hate that. It's heart breaking that Black women just EXISTING results in an onslaught of racist abuse."

"Laci's character Harper isn't replacing Sam. No one could replace Jeanette McCurdy or her incredible talent! But it's both racist as hell & completely unfair to decide that Laci hasn't earned her role especially since the show isn't even out yet!!" Ramsey added.

McCurdy, 28, who starred on the Nickelodeon show from 2007 until 2012, retired from acting years ago.

"My experience with acting is, I'm so ashamed of the parts I've done in the past," she said on her podcast Empty Inside in February.