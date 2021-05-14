iCarly Cast Announces Revival Premiere Date as They Celebrate Miranda Cosgrove's 28th Birthday

Leave it all to Paramount+ to make Miranda Cosgrove's birthday extra special this year!

Not only did the star celebrate turning 28 on Friday while on the iCarly revival's set, but the show and cast also revealed the premiere date for the upcoming series: June 17.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

In a video from the set, Cosgrove rings in her special day with costars Jerry Trainor, Nathan Kress, Laci Mosley and Jaidyn Triplett as they sing "Happy Birthday" to her.

As she begins to cut her cake, the Drake & Josh alum finds a rolled up note inside. After unraveling it, Cosgrove reads off the message: "iCarly premieres June 17th on Paramount+."

iCarly ran for six seasons on Nickelodeon from 2007 to 2012. Created by Dan Schneider, the series followed Carly Shay (Cosgrove) as she teams up with her best friends, Sam Puckett (Jennette McCurdy) and Freddie Benson (Kress), to launch a web series.

iCarly Credit: Lisa Rose/Nickelodeon

iCarly Credit: Lisa Rose/Nickelodeon

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

In December, it was announced that Cosgrove, Kress, 28, and Trainor, 44, will reprise their former iCarly roles in a revival series set at Paramount+. The following month, the trio posed for an Instagram selfie in front of a wall that read: "iCarly Set 1."

Teasing the new series in January, Cosgrove shared her hopes for the project. "iCarly was a huge part of my childhood and I have so many memories from my time making the show. I feel like I grew up alongside the viewers," Cosgrove told J-14.

"My biggest hope for the revival is that it brings the people who watched the original series a lot of joy," she continued. "The new show is mainly being made with all the original fans in mind. Although we hope families will enjoy it together, this version of the show will be more mature and follow our lives now."

Miranda Cosgrove Credit: Taylor Hill/Getty

Though a star on the original series, McCurdy, 28, revealed in a February episode of her Empty Inside podcast that she has left her acting days behind her.

"I quit a few years ago because I initially didn't want to do it," she said. "My mom put me in it when I was 6 and by sort of age, I guess, 10 or 11, I was the main financial support for my family. My family didn't have a lot of money, and this was the way out, which I actually think was helpful in driving me to some degree of success."

She continued, "I'm so ashamed of the parts I've done in the past. I resent my career in a lot of ways. I feel so unfulfilled by the roles that I played and felt like it was the most cheesy, embarrassing. I did the shows that I was on from like, 13 to 21, and by 15, I was already embarrassed."

The first week of production on the iCarly revival wrapped in March. At the time, Cosgrove celebrated the milestone by sharing a photo via Instagram of herself posing with an iCarly-themed cookie. Her upload also included a few behind-the-scenes pics from the show's set.