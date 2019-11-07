Ian Ziering's Wife Erin Ludwig Files for Divorce Days After Split Announcement

Image zoom Ian Ziering and Erin Ludwig Rodin Eckenroth/Getty

Ian Ziering‘s wife, Erin Kristine Ludwig, has filed for divorce less than a week after the couple announced their separation.

On Tuesday, Ludwig filed for “dissolution with minor children,” according to Los Angeles court records obtained by PEOPLE. They have two daughters together: Mia Loren, 8, and Penna Mae, 6.

According to the documents, which were filed in Los Angeles Superior Court on Tuesday, Ludwig cited “irreconcilable differences” as the reason for the split. Ludwig and Ziering are seeking joint custody of Mia and Penna, with Ludwig maintaining physical custody and Ziering having visitation time.

The documents also show that Ludwig is requesting Ziering pay attorney’s fees.

The news comes just five days after Ziering, 55, announced the couple’s decision to call it quits following nine years of marriage on Thursday.

“It is with a heavy heart that I tell you Erin and I are splitting up,” he wrote on Instagram last week. “With our hectic work schedules we could not be busier, and over the last few years have grown apart.”

Despite their split, the Beverly Hills 90210 star had nothing but good things to say about his estranged wife, whom he called “one of the most incredible women I have ever met and the best mom to our kids.”

Image zoom Ian Ziering, Erin Kristine Ludwig, and daughters Mia Loren Ziering and Penna Mae Ziering Jerod Harris/WireImage

The actor, who played Steve Sanders on the hit ’90s show and its recent reboot BH90210, said he was speaking out to set the record straight about their marriage coming to an end.

“It has come to my attention that things are being written and said to sensationalize a situation that is simply not sensational,” he wrote. “Any quote attributed to me is completely false and solely meant by haters to undermine our intention to continue to get along, protect and raise our daughters, and be examples of successful co-parents.”

Image zoom Ian Ziering, Erin Kristine Ludwig, and daughters Ian Ziering/ Instagram

“We ask that you respect our privacy at this difficult time as we focus on what is important to us, our girls,” Ziering added, signing his note, “Peace and love, Ian.”

Ziering and Ludwig first started dating in 2009. In February 2010, the actor confirmed to PEOPLE that he had popped the question to his girlfriend, who he said was working as a nurse at the time.

By May 2010, the pair had gotten married and revealed just five months later in October that they were expecting their first child, a baby girl. They welcomed their second daughter in 2013.

This was Ziering’s second marriage. In 1997, he married model-actress Nikki Schieler Ziering, but they divorced in 2002.